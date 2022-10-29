ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Here's the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Lions in Week 8

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins’ Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend.

Miami enters this game having recently returned Tua Tagovailoa and Terron Armstead, arguably two of the most important players on their offense, from injury. Hopefully, with another week away from the quarterback’s concussion, the Dolphins’ offense will continue to look more like they did in the first few weeks.

The Lions, on the other hand, haven’t been doing great this year. While they were a potent offense early on, they’ve put up just six points in their last two games. Miami’s offense might not be one that sparks a ton of fear into opponents’ eyes, but they can certainly put up more than Detroit has been capable of recently.

This game will be made available in Florida, parts of Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Georgia and Alabama.

The Dolphins kick off against the Lions at 1 p.m. on Sunday on CBS. Andrew Catalon will have the call with James Lofton providing color commentary.

