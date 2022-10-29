Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Hartline praises work ethic of OSU’s WRs, says 1 Buckeye ‘beyond professional’
Brian Hartline had high praise for his wide receivers in response to their performance against Penn State during his Tuesday press conference. “They hold themselves to a higher standard than we ever hold them to,” he said about Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka according to Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “The way they are playing now reflects how they’ve practiced.”
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Should "Absolutely" Be Among the Top Four Teams in CFP Rankings, Says Miyan Williams' Injury is "Not Serious"
Fresh off of Saturday's triumphant win over Penn State, Ryan Day took to the podium at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to address a number of topics at his first press conference of the week. The Buckeye head coach reviewed Ohio State's latest win, previewed its forthcoming road matchup with...
Dylan Raiola, Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit, receives perfect rating: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A year ago, Ohio State football signed the highest-rated recruit in program history, and now it’s on pace to top it with 2024 quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, who has earned a perfect rating of 1.000 from 247Sports.com. Quinn Ewers picked the Buckeyes and eventually showed up...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football announces Offensive, Defensive Players of the Game following Week 9 win
Ohio State got the job done against a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 on Saturday, further asserting its dominance in the B1G East. The Buckeyes released their Players of the Game from offense and defense. The defensive MVP was an obvious...
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau nets national honor for breakout performance in Ohio State's Week 9 win
J.T. Tuimoloau had himself a game in Week 9. Tuimoloau collected 3 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 INTs in the Week 9 win over conference foe Penn State. The 2 INTs were the 1st of Tuimoloau’s college career. Tuimoloau also recorded a forced fumble and a recovery while returning...
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
James Franklin Was Asked About Talent Gap With Ohio State
Penn State suffered their sixth straight loss to Ohio State yesterday, though this one ended up even more lopsided than most of the previous five. The outcome has some wondering whether the Nittany Lions have a massive talent gap with their Big Ten rivals. But if there is a talent...
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star Georgia DL set to make his decision later today
As Ohio State fought through adversity in Happy Valley to secure a resume-building victory on Saturday by a final of 44-31, they were also gathering some positive developments on the recruiting trail. Could the Buckeyes now be on the verge of adding a key piece to the defensive side of their 2023 class? Plus, a blue-chip defensive back from Florida revealed his list of top schools.
intermatwrestle.com
#1 Overall Junior Joseph Sealey Picks Penn State
This morning the top overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Joseph Sealey gave a verbal commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Sealey's stock rose this spring after winning the UWW U17 World Team Trials at 71 kg in freestyle. To make the team, Sealey downed Oklahoma recruit KJ Evans, #49 overall in the Class of 2023, in two straight bouts (9-2, 15-7). Sealey took advantage of this opportunity and came home from Rome with a gold medal and a world title. At the U17 World Championships, Sealey outscored the competition 55-1 across five matches.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Local clash between Struthers & West Branch to advance in the playoffs
West Branch is after their third straight outright league championship. Salem has different ideas.
Hudson neurologist, Ohio pharmaceutical rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a central Ohio pharmaceutical representative have pleaded guilty to their roles in a prescription drug kickback conspiracy, a news release from United States Attorney for Ohio's Northern District said. Neurologist Deepak Raheja, 66, and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals sales rep Frank Mazzucco, 44,...
WHIZ
Updated: Fatal Crash on US 22
One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night. The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Sims of Philo was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – North Court Underpass will Stay Open Until Spring
Pickaway – North Court street was closed for almost a year cutting off Circleville to well-used access to US-23 since October of 2021, that access will last but it will reclose again. The Norfolk Southern railroad project has had some issues according to the Pickaway Engineer department and delays...
WKYC
Licking County Christmas tree farm reopens after fire earlier this year
GRANVILLE, Ohio — After a fire damaged two greenhouses at Timbuck Farms in Licking County earlier this year, the owner, Jim Gibson, is ready to welcome crowds back to the farm. "Back on March 15 I got a phone call that the building was on fire, it definitely was...
