Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Brian Hartline praises work ethic of OSU’s WRs, says 1 Buckeye ‘beyond professional’

Brian Hartline had high praise for his wide receivers in response to their performance against Penn State during his Tuesday press conference. “They hold themselves to a higher standard than we ever hold them to,” he said about Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka according to Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “The way they are playing now reflects how they’ve practiced.”
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star Georgia DL set to make his decision later today

As Ohio State fought through adversity in Happy Valley to secure a resume-building victory on Saturday by a final of 44-31, they were also gathering some positive developments on the recruiting trail. Could the Buckeyes now be on the verge of adding a key piece to the defensive side of their 2023 class? Plus, a blue-chip defensive back from Florida revealed his list of top schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
intermatwrestle.com

#1 Overall Junior Joseph Sealey Picks Penn State

This morning the top overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Joseph Sealey gave a verbal commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Sealey's stock rose this spring after winning the UWW U17 World Team Trials at 71 kg in freestyle. To make the team, Sealey downed Oklahoma recruit KJ Evans, #49 overall in the Class of 2023, in two straight bouts (9-2, 15-7). Sealey took advantage of this opportunity and came home from Rome with a gold medal and a world title. At the U17 World Championships, Sealey outscored the competition 55-1 across five matches.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Updated: Fatal Crash on US 22

One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night. The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Sims of Philo was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

