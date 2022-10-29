ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

coastreportonline.com

New sand volleyball court proposed as replacement for old pool complex

Anyone who has been to an event at the gym or shot some hoops next to the track since campus reopened may have noticed that the old pool complex sits abandoned. Even though the new Orange Coast College Aquatic Pavilion has been serving the campus since its completion in summer 2020, its predecessor has yet to be torn down.
COSTA MESA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

111,212 SQFT Retail Center in Lake Forest Placed Up for Sale With Guidance at $16.95MM

Throughout Southern California, a number of retail properties continue to be placed on the market. In Orange County, one property that was recently placed up for sale is the 111,212 square foot Lake Forest Marketplace. According to the property listing by SRS Investment Properties Group, the Lake Forest retail asset has been placed on the market for $16.95 million, or about $152 per square foot.
LAKE FOREST, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?

As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
ORANGE, CA
claremontindependent.com

CMC Parties No Longer Open to All Claremont College Students

This afternoon, the ASCMC student body president announced that parties will only be open to CMC students or will be CMC plus one “for the foreseeable future.” It is unclear who will ultimately decide between these two options, but neither was approved by the ASCMC Senate or Executive Board. In the past, most large-scale ASCMC events were open to students from all five Claremont Colleges.
theregistrysocal.com

25,000 SQFT Retail Center in Mission Viejo Sells for $9.8MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group (IPG) announced today it has completed the $9.8 million sale of Marguerite Plaza, a 24,974-square-foot (sf) multi-tenant retail property located at 28892 Marguerite Parkway in Mission Viejo, CA (south Orange County). Built in 1974 with an extensive remodel in 2016, the property is situated on 2.07 acres and is 98% occupied by Salon Centric, Core Power Yoga, GolfTec Enterprises, and Zenko Sushi, among others.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops

Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
COSTA MESA, CA
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Bird says: put that candle out!

It could have been a tragic Halloween for a Santa Ana family, and especially for their pet bird. The Orange County Fire Authority received a call for a fire in an apartment in the 200 block of N. Olive Street at 2:28 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, firefighter paramedic crews...
SANTA ANA, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Words from a Donkey Whisperer

Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
LOMA LINDA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Missing senior male is sought

A 60-year-old man residing in a senior living facility in Stanton has been reported missing. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services to Stanton – Steven Thompson left the facility “at an unknown time” on Sunday traveling in “an unknown direction.”
STANTON, CA

