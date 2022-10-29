Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coastreportonline.com
New sand volleyball court proposed as replacement for old pool complex
Anyone who has been to an event at the gym or shot some hoops next to the track since campus reopened may have noticed that the old pool complex sits abandoned. Even though the new Orange Coast College Aquatic Pavilion has been serving the campus since its completion in summer 2020, its predecessor has yet to be torn down.
fullertonobserver.com
A presentation at City Planning October 26 shows plans for Angelo’s & Vinci’s
Last issue we wrote about Angelo’s and Vinci’s closing in preparation for the Fox Block Development. At the Planning Commission the applicant gave a short presentation and the public were able to comment. Main project objectives:. • Expand the downtown activity and energy north of Chapman Ave. •...
Irvine Boosts Hotel Housekeeper Protections Following Safety Concerns From Workers
Maids in Irvine have been calling out what they say are nightmare working conditions and sexual harassment they’ve faced from guests – including people exposing themselves or trying to grab them. “Women are still having to face men without their clothes as they’re trying to clean a room....
theregistrysocal.com
111,212 SQFT Retail Center in Lake Forest Placed Up for Sale With Guidance at $16.95MM
Throughout Southern California, a number of retail properties continue to be placed on the market. In Orange County, one property that was recently placed up for sale is the 111,212 square foot Lake Forest Marketplace. According to the property listing by SRS Investment Properties Group, the Lake Forest retail asset has been placed on the market for $16.95 million, or about $152 per square foot.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?
As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
claremontindependent.com
CMC Parties No Longer Open to All Claremont College Students
This afternoon, the ASCMC student body president announced that parties will only be open to CMC students or will be CMC plus one “for the foreseeable future.” It is unclear who will ultimately decide between these two options, but neither was approved by the ASCMC Senate or Executive Board. In the past, most large-scale ASCMC events were open to students from all five Claremont Colleges.
theregistrysocal.com
25,000 SQFT Retail Center in Mission Viejo Sells for $9.8MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group (IPG) announced today it has completed the $9.8 million sale of Marguerite Plaza, a 24,974-square-foot (sf) multi-tenant retail property located at 28892 Marguerite Parkway in Mission Viejo, CA (south Orange County). Built in 1974 with an extensive remodel in 2016, the property is situated on 2.07 acres and is 98% occupied by Salon Centric, Core Power Yoga, GolfTec Enterprises, and Zenko Sushi, among others.
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
coastreportonline.com
REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops
Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
Long Beach Post
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theregistrysocal.com
95-Acre Mixed-Use District to be Added Near Anaheim’s Honda Center Beginning in 2024
A 95-acre mixed-use community will soon be making its way to Anaheim. Following its approval from the City last month, the project will bring a mix of entertainment, residential, hotel and commercial space to the site near Honda Center. The project, also referred to as ocV!BE, is a $4 billion...
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
orangecountytribune.com
Bird says: put that candle out!
It could have been a tragic Halloween for a Santa Ana family, and especially for their pet bird. The Orange County Fire Authority received a call for a fire in an apartment in the 200 block of N. Olive Street at 2:28 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, firefighter paramedic crews...
citynewsgroup.com
Words from a Donkey Whisperer
Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
orangecountytribune.com
Missing senior male is sought
A 60-year-old man residing in a senior living facility in Stanton has been reported missing. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services to Stanton – Steven Thompson left the facility “at an unknown time” on Sunday traveling in “an unknown direction.”
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside County Supervisors declare opposition to all forms of antisemitism
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday declaring Riverside County’s condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. “I heard from residents in the Fourth District that these are scary times,” said Supervisor Manuel Perez, who...
California County Declares 'Health Emergency'
These viruses are rapidly spreading throughout the region.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
Comments / 1