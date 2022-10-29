Finish photos by Katie Strempke (@katie.strempke) A quick search on this site is it all takes to realize just how impressive of a year Andrew Strempke has had. He kicked things off with an individual time trial of the Monumental Loop in New Mexico, completing the 245-mile route in 24 hours, and setting a fastest known time in the process. A month later, he snagged first place at Pinyons and Pines in Arizona for the second year in a row. And, shortly after that, he rolled up at the Mexico border for a first-place singlespeed finish at the 2022 Tour Divide. A month later, Andrew was at it again at the 2022 Colorado Trail race, taking 13th place overall and 5th in the singlespeed division.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO