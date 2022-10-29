Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Ridiculed For Speech About Plane Seating, Insinuating 'People Of Color' Can't Afford Travel Luxuries
Social media is once again having a field day thanks to President Joe Biden. On Wednesday, October 26, the POTUS was giving an address about inflation and how low-income families are struggling to make ends meet, but people couldn't help but chuckle when he started discussing how cutting out "junk fees" could improve the situation."Some airlines, if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front, you pay more money. But you don’t know it until you purchase your ticket," he explained. "Look folks, these are junk fees, they’re unfair and they hit marginalized Americans the hardest,...
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Joe Biden puts hand on teenage girl's shoulder, offers her dating advice
President Joe Biden gave a teenage girl some dating advice while on a visit to California on Friday. Biden was in the Golden State to campaign for Democrats in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He swung by Irvine, California, where he also discussed inflation and took aim at high drug prices.
Biden talking about accomplishments is Democrats' 'worst performing message,' pollster says
Seasoned pollster Stan Greenberg warned that Democratic messaging is off ahead of the midterm elections in an interview with Politico.
WATCH: Sen. John Kennedy says ‘Biden is your man’ if you want 'misery'
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden’s policies, saying they have “screwed up” the United States.
eenews.net
Joe Biden’s disaster presidency
This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
Washington Examiner
Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants
The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden lost temper at Zelenskyy on phone when he asked for even more money, says report
President Joe Biden reportedly snapped at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the latter wasn’t grateful enough for U.S. aid against Russia’s invasion of his country. Biden lost his temper during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart over the summer, CNBC reported, citing four anonymous people familiar with...
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Biden Warns Inflation Will Worsen if Republicans Retake Congress
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — President Joe Biden laced into Republicans on Friday for trying to enact policies that would make “every kitchen table cost” go up while lavishing tax cuts on big corporations, shedding his usual tone of bipartisanship a month before the midterm elections.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Pafty shifting under Biden a positive for GOP
"I did not leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me." – Ronald Reagan. Growing up during the Great Depression, Reagan idolized Franklin D. Roosevelt. The New Deal helped many families in financial need. As a result of his admiration for FDR, Reagan registered as a Democrat and cast his first vote for Roosevelt for president. A lifelong Democrat, it was not until he became president of California's Screen Actors Guild that his political leanings completely changed.
Biden's latest gaffe on student loan bailout plan may come back to haunt him
President Joe Biden recently boasted that the Supreme Court and a lower court had declared that they are "on Biden's side" on tuition forgiveness. That was off-base, but Biden made an even more bizarre comment that he "passed [the loan forgiveness] by a vote or two" in Congress. That boast...
10 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security
Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...
Washington Examiner
9/11 families turn up the heat on Trump and Biden
9/11 Justice, a grassroots movement made up of survivors, first responders, and family members of the victims of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history, has launched an initiative to highlight the ties between Saudi Arabia's government and the World Trade Center attacks, hoping to increase pressure on both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Is President Joe Biden Too Old for a Second Term?
Is President Joe Biden too old for a second term? billionaire Space X CEO, Elon Musk thinks he is. After President Joe Biden said it “remains to be seen” whether he will run for reelection in November 2024, Elon Musk, told the Financial Times that he thinks Biden (79) is too old to run for a second term in office.
BBC
Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine
A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
