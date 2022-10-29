ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joe Biden Ridiculed For Speech About Plane Seating, Insinuating 'People Of Color' Can't Afford Travel Luxuries

Social media is once again having a field day thanks to President Joe Biden. On Wednesday, October 26, the POTUS was giving an address about inflation and how low-income families are struggling to make ends meet, but people couldn't help but chuckle when he started discussing how cutting out "junk fees" could improve the situation."Some airlines, if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front, you pay more money. But you don’t know it until you purchase your ticket," he explained. "Look folks, these are junk fees, they’re unfair and they hit marginalized Americans the hardest,...
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
Washington Examiner

Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants

The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden lost temper at Zelenskyy on phone when he asked for even more money, says report

President Joe Biden reportedly snapped at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the latter wasn’t grateful enough for U.S. aid against Russia’s invasion of his country. Biden lost his temper during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart over the summer, CNBC reported, citing four anonymous people familiar with...
The Atlantic

Biden Goes to Pot

Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Pafty shifting under Biden a positive for GOP

"I did not leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me." – Ronald Reagan. Growing up during the Great Depression, Reagan idolized Franklin D. Roosevelt. The New Deal helped many families in financial need. As a result of his admiration for FDR, Reagan registered as a Democrat and cast his first vote for Roosevelt for president. A lifelong Democrat, it was not until he became president of California's Screen Actors Guild that his political leanings completely changed.
Washington Examiner

9/11 families turn up the heat on Trump and Biden

9/11 Justice, a grassroots movement made up of survivors, first responders, and family members of the victims of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history, has launched an initiative to highlight the ties between Saudi Arabia's government and the World Trade Center attacks, hoping to increase pressure on both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Amancay Tapia

Is President Joe Biden Too Old for a Second Term?

Is President Joe Biden too old for a second term? billionaire Space X CEO, Elon Musk thinks he is. After President Joe Biden said it “remains to be seen” whether he will run for reelection in November 2024, Elon Musk, told the Financial Times that he thinks Biden (79) is too old to run for a second term in office.
BBC

Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine

A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
