Best-performing Illinois stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Illinois last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Illinois, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 54 stocks met the criteria in Illinois.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$1.05)
- Market cap: $34.9 billion
- Headquarters: Deerfield
- Sector: Drug Retail

#29. US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$0.88)
- Market cap: $7.9 billion
- Headquarters: Rosemont
- Sector: Food Distributors

#28. Deere & Co. (DE)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$10.80)
- Market cap: $131.2 billion
- Headquarters: Moline
- Sector: Agricultural & Farm Machinery

#27. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$0.22)
- Market cap: $5.5 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Application Software

#26. CDW Corp./DE (CDW)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$4.54)
- Market cap: $25.1 billion
- Headquarters: Vernon Hills
- Sector: Technology Distributors

#25. WW Grainger (GWW)

- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$14.02)
- Market cap: $29.7 billion
- Headquarters: Lake Forest
- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

#24. Discover Financial Services (DFS)

- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$2.40)
- Market cap: $28.1 billion
- Headquarters: Riverwoods
- Sector: Consumer Finance

#23. Ingredion (INGR)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$2.19)
- Market cap: $6.4 billion
- Headquarters: Westchester
- Sector: Agricultural Products

#22. Equity Residential (EQR)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$1.38)
- Market cap: $23.7 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Residential REITs

#21. Packaging Corp. of America (PKG)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$2.71)
- Market cap: $12.5 billion
- Headquarters: Lake Forest
- Sector: Paper Packaging

#20. United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$0.85)
- Market cap: $14.1 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Airlines

#19. Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.27)
- Market cap: $12.1 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Residential REITs

#18. Mondelez International Class A (MDLZ)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.25)
- Market cap: $91.6 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#17. Boeing Co. (BA)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$3.33)
- Market cap: $106.6 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#16. Allstate Corp. (ALL)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$2.30)
- Market cap: $34.1 billion
- Headquarters: Northbrook
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#15. Ventas (VTR)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.81)
- Market cap: $18.2 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Health Care REITs

#14. Baxter International (BAX)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$0.84)
- Market cap: $26.4 billion
- Headquarters: Deerfield
- Sector: Health Care Equipment

#13. CNA Financial Corp. (CNA)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$0.54)
- Market cap: $11.2 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#12. Old Republic International Corp. (ORI)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.20)
- Market cap: $7.3 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#11. Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.58)
- Market cap: $187.5 billion
- Headquarters: Abbott Park
- Sector: Health Care Equipment

#10. McDonald's Corp. (MCD)

- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$1.36)
- Market cap: $199.2 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Restaurants

#9. AbbVie (ABBV)

- Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.60)
- Market cap: $288.4 billion
- Headquarters: North Chicago
- Sector: Biotechnology

#8. Conagra Brands (CAG)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.10)
- Market cap: $18.2 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#7. Exelon Corp. (EXC)

- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.03)
- Market cap: $41.2 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Electric Utilities

#6. AptarGroup (ATR)

- Last week price change: +0.0% (+$0.01)
- Market cap: $7.1 billion
- Headquarters: Crystal Lake
- Sector: Metal & Glass Containers

#5. Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.30)
- Market cap: $24.0 billion
- Headquarters: Bolingbrook
- Sector: Specialty Stores

#4. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM)

- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.17)
- Market cap: $50.5 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Agricultural Products

#3. Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC)

- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.11)
- Market cap: $48.9 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#2. CME Group (CME)

- Last week price change: +1.2% (+$2.20)
- Market cap: $64.3 billion
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Sector: Financial Exchanges & Data

#1. IAA (IAA)

- Last week price change: +3.1% (+$1.16)
- Market cap: $5.2 billion
- Headquarters: Westchester
- Sector: Diversified Support Services

