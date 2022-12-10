ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best-performing Arizona stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Arizona last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Arizona, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 16 stocks that met the criteria in Arizona were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.4% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#16. Axon Enterprise (AXON)

- Last week price change: -10.7% (-$20.22)
- Market cap: $12.0 billion
- Headquarters: Scottsdale
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#15. First Solar (FSLR)

- Last week price change: -10.3% (-$17.36)
- Market cap: $16.1 billion
- Headquarters: Tempe
- Sector: Semiconductors

#14. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

- Last week price change: -7.4% (-$4.88)
- Market cap: $6.6 billion
- Headquarters: Phoenix
- Sector: Regional Banks

#13. GoDaddy Class A (GDDY)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$4.05)
- Market cap: $11.6 billion
- Headquarters: Tempe
- Sector: Internet Services & Infrastructure

#12. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$2.19)
- Market cap: $9.7 billion
- Headquarters: Phoenix
- Sector: Construction & Engineering

#11. Carlisle Cos. (CSL)

- Last week price change: -4.4% (-$11.40)
- Market cap: $12.8 billion
- Headquarters: Scottsdale
- Sector: Building Products

#10. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$1.63)
- Market cap: $55.2 billion
- Headquarters: Phoenix
- Sector: Copper

#9. Healthcare Trust of America Class A (HR)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$0.74)
- Market cap: $7.5 billion
- Headquarters: Scottsdale
- Sector: Health Care REITs

#8. ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$2.51)
- Market cap: $30.5 billion
- Headquarters: Phoenix
- Sector: Semiconductors

#7. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$1.94)
- Market cap: $8.8 billion
- Headquarters: Phoenix
- Sector: Trucking

#6. Republic Services Class A (RSG)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$4.71)
- Market cap: $42.9 billion
- Headquarters: Phoenix
- Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services

#5. Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$1.30)
- Market cap: $46.9 billion
- Headquarters: Phoenix
- Sector: Copper

#4. Microchip Technology (MCHP)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.43)
- Market cap: $41.7 billion
- Headquarters: Chandler
- Sector: Semiconductors

#3. Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.62)
- Market cap: $8.8 billion
- Headquarters: Phoenix
- Sector: Electric Utilities

#2. Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.04)
- Market cap: $5.8 billion
- Headquarters: Scottsdale
- Sector: Retail REITs

#1. STORE Capital Corp. (STOR)

- Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.14)
- Market cap: $9.0 billion
- Headquarters: Scottsdale
- Sector: Diversified REITs

