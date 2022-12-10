photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Wisconsin stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Wisconsin last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Wisconsin, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 11 stocks that met the criteria in Wisconsin were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Wisconsin

Stacker

#11. Generac Holdings (GNRC)

- Last week price change: -8.0% (-$8.03)

- Market cap: $5.9 billion

- Headquarters: Waukesha

- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

Stacker

#10. Harley-Davidson (HOG)

- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$2.50)

- Market cap: $6.6 billion

- Headquarters: Milwaukee

- Sector: Motorcycle Manufacturers

Stacker

#9. Regal Rexnord Corp. (RRX)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$6.15)

- Market cap: $7.9 billion

- Headquarters: Beloit

- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

Stacker

#8. Oshkosh Corp. (OSK)

- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$4.33)

- Market cap: $5.7 billion

- Headquarters: Oshkosh

- Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

Stacker

#7. Fiserv (FISV)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$4.82)

- Market cap: $63.9 billion

- Headquarters: Brookfield

- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

You may also like: Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from

Stacker

#6. Snap-on (SNA)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$11.12)

- Market cap: $12.4 billion

- Headquarters: Kenosha

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

Stacker

#5. Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS)

- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$1.76)

- Market cap: $7.9 billion

- Headquarters: Madison

- Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#4. A O Smith Corp. (AOS)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$2.08)

- Market cap: $8.9 billion

- Headquarters: Milwaukee

- Sector: Building Products

Stacker

#3. Rockwell Automation (ROK)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$5.68)

- Market cap: $29.8 billion

- Headquarters: Milwaukee

- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

Stacker

#2. WEC Energy Group (WEC)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.33)

- Market cap: $30.2 billion

- Headquarters: Milwaukee

- Sector: Multi-Utilities

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Wisconsin

Stacker

#1. Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT)

- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$0.51)

- Market cap: $13.9 billion

- Headquarters: Madison

- Sector: Electric Utilities