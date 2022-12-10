ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best-performing Wisconsin stocks last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzevP_0irKGxCp00

photofriday // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Wisconsin last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Wisconsin, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 11 stocks that met the criteria in Wisconsin were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40blxL_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#11. Generac Holdings (GNRC)

- Last week price change: -8.0% (-$8.03)
- Market cap: $5.9 billion
- Headquarters: Waukesha
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBq4C_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#10. Harley-Davidson (HOG)

- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$2.50)
- Market cap: $6.6 billion
- Headquarters: Milwaukee
- Sector: Motorcycle Manufacturers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBCHT_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#9. Regal Rexnord Corp. (RRX)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$6.15)
- Market cap: $7.9 billion
- Headquarters: Beloit
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6PI0_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#8. Oshkosh Corp. (OSK)

- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$4.33)
- Market cap: $5.7 billion
- Headquarters: Oshkosh
- Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyAGY_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#7. Fiserv (FISV)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$4.82)
- Market cap: $63.9 billion
- Headquarters: Brookfield
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqab7_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#6. Snap-on (SNA)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$11.12)
- Market cap: $12.4 billion
- Headquarters: Kenosha
- Sector: Industrial Machinery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4OSw_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#5. Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS)

- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$1.76)
- Market cap: $7.9 billion
- Headquarters: Madison
- Sector: Biotechnology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKexV_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#4. A O Smith Corp. (AOS)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$2.08)
- Market cap: $8.9 billion
- Headquarters: Milwaukee
- Sector: Building Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuGSG_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#3. Rockwell Automation (ROK)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$5.68)
- Market cap: $29.8 billion
- Headquarters: Milwaukee
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012Ere_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#2. WEC Energy Group (WEC)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.33)
- Market cap: $30.2 billion
- Headquarters: Milwaukee
- Sector: Multi-Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRbtc_0irKGxCp00
Stacker

#1. Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT)

- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$0.51)
- Market cap: $13.9 billion
- Headquarters: Madison
- Sector: Electric Utilities

