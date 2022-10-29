ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Making themselves comfortable among 3 keys in Cowboys-Bears Week 8 tilt

By Mike Crum
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XTcz_0irKGvRN00

In their Week 7 win over Detroit, quarterback Dak Prescott was back in the saddle for the Dallas Cowboys, attempting to throw off some rust from not playing since Week 1. From the kickoff of that game to his return in Week 7, Dallas has morphed from an offensive team led by Prescott’s passing attack to a defensive juggernaut carrying a middle-of-the-pack offense.

The game against the Lions was a perfect example. Prescott only had to throw for 207 yards, the team had a 10-6 lead going into the fourth quarter. The defense ended up causing four turnovers in the fourth quarter and setting up the offense for their final 14 points.

The Chicago Bears shocked many on Monday by destroying the New England Patriots, 33-14, in Gillette Stadium. Justin Fields struggled passing the ball, in typical fashion for young QBs facing a Bill Belichick defense. Fields threw 21 times, completing just13 receptions for only 179 yards. The part nobody predicted was how the Bears ran all over the Patriots to the tune of almost 250 yards with two players averaging over five yards per carry.

How do the Cowboys establish momentum heading into the bye? Can Chicago build from Monday night and win their second straight game on the road? Here are the keys to victory for the early Sunday contest.

Linebacker Roquan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEBj8_0irKGvRN00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Micah Parsons might be the best defensive player in football, but he has only played 90 snaps at the linebacker position this season. He is basically a full-time edge rusher and that opens up the question, who is the best linebacker in the NFL? The answer is likely Smith.

Smith is a tackling machine; he has never had less than 100 tackles in a season and ended last year top five in tackles with 163. The two time All-Pro leads the league in tackles so far this year with 78 already, four being for a loss. He impacts the game elsewhere as well with two interceptions, three pass defenses, and 2.5 sacks.

The Cowboys want to run the ball and use the play-action passing game to attack the Bears defense and they will need a plan to deal with Smith in both areas. If Dallas doesn’t get a blocker on him, he will ruin any attempts to run consistently and in the passing game he is excellent in coverage and as a rusher.

Stopping the run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YatFl_0irKGvRN00
Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys made it known before the season started they will be a running team. Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said it, Head Coach Mike McCarthy has made multiple comments about having 30 rush attempts a game, and once Prescott went down with a thumb injury it became an absolute necessity.

Dallas is a middle-of-the-pack rushing team, ranking 13th in rushing yards and 19th in yards per carry. How much did Prescott being injured impact how defenses played the run against them? If the Cowboys had their starting QB would that open up more running lanes for Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott and change the team rankings overall.

The Bears don’t have those questions, they are second in total rush yards and fifth in yards per carry. Unlike Dallas, the Bears offense is completely reliant on the run game. Whether it is David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, or even QB Justin Fields, the Cowboys will have to stop all three from wearing down the defense with long drives.

The team that can run efficiently and control the flow of the contest through running the ball will give themselves the best chance of winning the game.

Comfortable or uncomfortable point differential

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYl8s_0irKGvRN00
Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas is at home, not having to travel like the Bears did coming from New England. Chicago is also on a short week after playing Monday night, and they honestly just aren’t as talented a team as the Cowboys. Dallas is a 9.5-point favorite for a reason.

The best chance for the Bears is to fight to keep the game close, allow them to play their style of game, conservative, run heavy, leaning on the defense and then try to steal a game close with a late field goal. Cairo Santos is an elite kicker who hasn’t missed this season, including going 4/4 from field goals over 50 yards. Let Chicago hang around and he could be a difference maker in the end.

All teams want to get ahead and make their opponent one dimensional, but in this contest it’s really an important factor. Fields, whether it’s the lack of offensive line, weapons, or just him, hasn’t shown the ability to consistently throw the ball to lead to a victory. If the Cowboys get ahead by double digits, it not only makes the Bears a passing offense, but it unleashes the best pass rush in the league to go get pressures and takeaways.

How close the game is allowed to be late will be a key to who wins this game. Dallas is the favorite, but if Chicago gets a chance at a last second field goal, they could pull out a win.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn finalizes new coaching roles for remaining staff

It took nearly 24 hours to have it all sorted out, but Auburn has now finalized its’ new-look coaching staff following the dismissal of Bryan Harsin on Monday. Not only was Harsin let go, but several assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau were dismissed as well. That news left many Auburn fans wondering how the rest of the team would operate with so many coaches leaving ahead of the team’s final four games of the season.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad, release WR

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) was a former first-round pick by the Vikings in 2016. As a rookie, Treadwell saw just three targets and he never really caught on in Minnesota. After only scoring three touchdowns in four seasons the Vikings let his rookie contract expire. He signed with the Falcons in 2020 and appeared in five games with them that year. He spent last season with the Jaguars, posting a career-high 434 receiving yards in 12 games, but still only managed to score one touchdown.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

After the eighth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the back half of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 8, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Auburn firing Bryan Harsin, CU Buffs have new head football coach candidate on the market

On Monday, Bryan Harsin became the sixth Power Five head football coach of the season to be fired as Auburn officially pulled the plug. Harsin’s short run at Auburn ended with a disappointing 9-12 record, including a 3-5 mark this season following the Tigers’ loss to Arkansas on Saturday. This move was far from unexpected and Harsin’s name has already been on our radar with the Colorado Buffaloes in search of their next head coach. In fact, both CBS Sports and The Athletic mentioned Harsin as a candidate for CU’s job weeks before he was fired. But with Harsin now a free man, he becomes...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated 49ers 2023 NFL draft picks after Jeff Wilson Jr. trade

The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. While they didn’t directly recoup any of the draft capital they lost in the Christian McCaffrey trade, they added another selection in 2023 to give them six picks in next year’s draft. That’s even before the NFL’s comp pick formula is factored in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy