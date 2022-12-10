Best-performing Michigan stocks last week
Best-performing Michigan stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Michigan last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Michigan, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 19 stocks that met the criteria in Michigan were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +2.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#19. DT Midstream (DTM)
- Last week price change: -6.4% (-$3.87)
- Market cap: $5.4 billion
- Headquarters: Detroit
- Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
#18. Lear Corp. (LEA)
- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$8.16)
- Market cap: $7.7 billion
- Headquarters: Southfield
- Sector: Auto Parts & Equipment
#17. Domino's Pizza (DPZ)
- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$20.11)
- Market cap: $12.8 billion
- Headquarters: Ann Arbor
- Sector: Restaurants
#16. BorgWarner (BWA)
- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$2.21)
- Market cap: $9.5 billion
- Headquarters: Auburn Hills
- Sector: Auto Parts & Equipment
#15. Ford Motor Co. (F)
- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$0.68)
- Market cap: $52.1 billion
- Headquarters: Dearborn
- Sector: Automobile Manufacturers
#14. Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$1.11)
- Market cap: $7.5 billion
- Headquarters: Detroit
- Sector: Consumer Finance
#13. General Motors Co. (GM)
- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$1.62)
- Market cap: $54.4 billion
- Headquarters: Detroit
- Sector: Automobile Manufacturers
#12. Masco Corp. (MAS)
- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$1.60)
- Market cap: $11.1 billion
- Headquarters: Livonia
- Sector: Building Products
#11. Dow (DOW)
- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$1.35)
- Market cap: $35.3 billion
- Headquarters: Midland
- Sector: Commodity Chemicals
#10. Sun Communities (SUI)
- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$3.77)
- Market cap: $17.6 billion
- Headquarters: Southfield
- Sector: Residential REITs
#9. Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)
- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$10.39)
- Market cap: $6.0 billion
- Headquarters: Southfield
- Sector: Consumer Finance
#8. Kellogg Co. (K)
- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$1.49)
- Market cap: $24.6 billion
- Headquarters: Battle Creek
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
#7. Rocket Cos. Class A (RKT)
- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$0.14)
- Market cap: $16.2 billion
- Headquarters: Detroit
- Sector: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
#6. Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)
- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$2.31)
- Market cap: $7.8 billion
- Headquarters: Benton Harbor
- Sector: Household Appliances
#5. Penske Automotive Group (PAG)
- Last week price change: -0.9% (-$1.18)
- Market cap: $8.9 billion
- Headquarters: Bloomfield Hills
- Sector: Automotive Retail
#4. Stryker Corp. (SYK)
- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$1.52)
- Market cap: $92.6 billion
- Headquarters: Portage
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
#3. Agree Realty Corp. (ADC)
- Last week price change: +1.4% (+$0.98)
- Market cap: $6.3 billion
- Headquarters: Farmington Hills
- Sector: Retail REITs
#2. DTE Energy Co. (DTE)
- Last week price change: +1.9% (+$2.13)
- Market cap: $22.7 billion
- Headquarters: Detroit
- Sector: Multi-Utilities
#1. CMS Energy Corp. (CMS)
- Last week price change: +2.8% (+$1.70)
- Market cap: $18.1 billion
- Headquarters: Jackson
- Sector: Multi-Utilities
