Best-performing Michigan stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Michigan last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Michigan, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 19 stocks that met the criteria in Michigan were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +2.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#19. DT Midstream (DTM)

- Last week price change: -6.4% (-$3.87)

- Market cap: $5.4 billion

- Headquarters: Detroit

- Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#18. Lear Corp. (LEA)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$8.16)

- Market cap: $7.7 billion

- Headquarters: Southfield

- Sector: Auto Parts & Equipment

#17. Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$20.11)

- Market cap: $12.8 billion

- Headquarters: Ann Arbor

- Sector: Restaurants

#16. BorgWarner (BWA)

- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$2.21)

- Market cap: $9.5 billion

- Headquarters: Auburn Hills

- Sector: Auto Parts & Equipment

#15. Ford Motor Co. (F)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$0.68)

- Market cap: $52.1 billion

- Headquarters: Dearborn

- Sector: Automobile Manufacturers

#14. Ally Financial (ALLY)

- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$1.11)

- Market cap: $7.5 billion

- Headquarters: Detroit

- Sector: Consumer Finance

#13. General Motors Co. (GM)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$1.62)

- Market cap: $54.4 billion

- Headquarters: Detroit

- Sector: Automobile Manufacturers

#12. Masco Corp. (MAS)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$1.60)

- Market cap: $11.1 billion

- Headquarters: Livonia

- Sector: Building Products

#11. Dow (DOW)

- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$1.35)

- Market cap: $35.3 billion

- Headquarters: Midland

- Sector: Commodity Chemicals

#10. Sun Communities (SUI)

- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$3.77)

- Market cap: $17.6 billion

- Headquarters: Southfield

- Sector: Residential REITs

#9. Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$10.39)

- Market cap: $6.0 billion

- Headquarters: Southfield

- Sector: Consumer Finance

#8. Kellogg Co. (K)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$1.49)

- Market cap: $24.6 billion

- Headquarters: Battle Creek

- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#7. Rocket Cos. Class A (RKT)

- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$0.14)

- Market cap: $16.2 billion

- Headquarters: Detroit

- Sector: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

#6. Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$2.31)

- Market cap: $7.8 billion

- Headquarters: Benton Harbor

- Sector: Household Appliances

#5. Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

- Last week price change: -0.9% (-$1.18)

- Market cap: $8.9 billion

- Headquarters: Bloomfield Hills

- Sector: Automotive Retail

#4. Stryker Corp. (SYK)

- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$1.52)

- Market cap: $92.6 billion

- Headquarters: Portage

- Sector: Health Care Equipment

#3. Agree Realty Corp. (ADC)

- Last week price change: +1.4% (+$0.98)

- Market cap: $6.3 billion

- Headquarters: Farmington Hills

- Sector: Retail REITs

#2. DTE Energy Co. (DTE)

- Last week price change: +1.9% (+$2.13)

- Market cap: $22.7 billion

- Headquarters: Detroit

- Sector: Multi-Utilities

#1. CMS Energy Corp. (CMS)

- Last week price change: +2.8% (+$1.70)

- Market cap: $18.1 billion

- Headquarters: Jackson

- Sector: Multi-Utilities