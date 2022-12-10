Best-performing California stocks last week
photofriday // Shutterstock
Best-performing California stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in California last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in California, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 142 stocks met the criteria in California.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +5.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in California
Stacker
#30. Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$1.23)
- Market cap: $7.7 billion
- Headquarters: San Francisco
- Sector: Homefurnishing Retail
Stacker
#29. Okta (OKTA)
- Last week price change: -1.0% (-$0.66)
- Market cap: $9.8 billion
- Headquarters: San Francisco
- Sector: Internet Services & Infrastructure
Stacker
#28. Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO)
- Last week price change: -0.9% (-$5.87)
- Market cap: $15.4 billion
- Headquarters: San Jose
- Sector: Application Software
Stacker
#27. Workday Class A (WDAY)
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$1.39)
- Market cap: $34.3 billion
- Headquarters: Pleasanton
- Sector: Application Software
Stacker
#26. Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.60)
- Market cap: $58.8 billion
- Headquarters: Santa Monica
- Sector: Interactive Home Entertainment
You may also like: Fastest growing cities in California
Stacker
#25. PG&E Corp. (PCG)
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.12)
- Market cap: $30.9 billion
- Headquarters: San Francisco
- Sector: Electric Utilities
Stacker
#24. Bio-Rad Laboratories Class A (BIO)
- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$2.97)
- Market cap: $12.4 billion
- Headquarters: Hercules
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Stacker
#23. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Last week price change: -0.6% (-$1.65)
- Market cap: $95.6 billion
- Headquarters: Sunnyvale
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
Stacker
#22. Prologis (PLD)
- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.62)
- Market cap: $107.4 billion
- Headquarters: San Francisco
- Sector: Industrial REITs
Stacker
#21. American Homes 4 Rent Class A (AMH)
- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.08)
- Market cap: $11.6 billion
- Headquarters: Agoura Hills
- Sector: Residential REITs
You may also like: Best counties to retire to in California
Stacker
#20. Netflix (NFLX)
- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.40)
- Market cap: $141.4 billion
- Headquarters: Los Gatos
- Sector: Movies & Entertainment
Stacker
#19. VMware Class A (VMW)
- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.10)
- Market cap: $51.5 billion
- Headquarters: Palo Alto
- Sector: Systems Software
Stacker
#18. Cloudflare Class A (NET)
- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.05)
- Market cap: $13.8 billion
- Headquarters: San Francisco
- Sector: Internet Services & Infrastructure
Stacker
#17. Keysight Technologies (KEYS)
- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.19)
- Market cap: $32.3 billion
- Headquarters: Santa Rosa
- Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments
Stacker
#16. DoorDash Class A (DASH)
- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.08)
- Market cap: $17.6 billion
- Headquarters: San Francisco
- Sector: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in California
Stacker
#15. Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.63)
- Market cap: $92.3 billion
- Headquarters: Santa Clara
- Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
Stacker
#14. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)
- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.56)
- Market cap: $15.1 billion
- Headquarters: Irvine
- Sector: Semiconductors
Stacker
#13. Public Storage (PSA)
- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$1.80)
- Market cap: $52.3 billion
- Headquarters: Glendale
- Sector: Specialized REITs
Stacker
#12. Edison International (EIX)
- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.42)
- Market cap: $25.1 billion
- Headquarters: Rosemead
- Sector: Electric Utilities
Stacker
#11. Broadcom (AVGO)
- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$3.92)
- Market cap: $220.6 billion
- Headquarters: San Jose
- Sector: Semiconductors
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in California
Stacker
#10. Western Digital Corp. (WDC)
- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$0.26)
- Market cap: $11.3 billion
- Headquarters: San Jose
- Sector: Technology Hardware, Storage & Periphera
Stacker
#9. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)
- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$1.25)
- Market cap: $423.3 billion
- Headquarters: Santa Clara
- Sector: Semiconductors
Stacker
#8. KLA Corp. (KLAC)
- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$3.85)
- Market cap: $55.8 billion
- Headquarters: Milpitas
- Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
Stacker
#7. GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Last week price change: +1.4% (+$0.88)
- Market cap: $33.7 billion
- Headquarters: Santa Clara
- Sector: Semiconductors
Stacker
#6. Concentrix Corp. (CNXC)
- Last week price change: +1.6% (+$1.98)
- Market cap: $6.4 billion
- Headquarters: Fremont
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in California
Stacker
#5. Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- Last week price change: +2.1% (+$6.98)
- Market cap: $19.9 billion
- Headquarters: Long Beach
- Sector: Managed Health Care
Stacker
#4. Realty Income Corp. (O)
- Last week price change: +2.5% (+$1.55)
- Market cap: $40.4 billion
- Headquarters: San Diego
- Sector: Retail REITs
Stacker
#3. Penumbra (PEN)
- Last week price change: +2.5% (+$5.35)
- Market cap: $8.2 billion
- Headquarters: Alameda
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
Stacker
#2. NUTANIX INC - A (NTNX)
- Last week price change: +2.6% (+$0.79)
- Market cap: $7.2 billion
- Headquarters: San Jose
- Sector: Application Software
Stacker
#1. DocuSign Class A (DOCU)
- Last week price change: +5.5% (+$2.56)
- Market cap: $9.9 billion
- Headquarters: San Francisco
- Sector: Application Software
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in California
Comments / 0