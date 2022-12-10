photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Oklahoma stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Oklahoma last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Oklahoma, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 8 stocks that met the criteria in Oklahoma were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#8. Devon Energy Corp. (DVN)

- Last week price change: -12.9% (-$8.84)

- Market cap: $39.0 billion

- Headquarters: Oklahoma City

- Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#7. Helmerich & Payne (HP)

- Last week price change: -12.0% (-$6.07)

- Market cap: $4.7 billion

- Headquarters: Tulsa

- Sector: Oil & Gas Drilling

#6. Paycom Software (PAYC)

- Last week price change: -7.6% (-$25.74)

- Market cap: $18.9 billion

- Headquarters: Oklahoma City

- Sector: Application Software

#5. Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK)

- Last week price change: -6.9% (-$7.03)

- Market cap: $12.7 billion

- Headquarters: Oklahoma City

- Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#4. Williams Cos. (WMB)

- Last week price change: -6.8% (-$2.37)

- Market cap: $39.7 billion

- Headquarters: Tulsa

- Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#3. ONEOK (OKE)

- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$3.65)

- Market cap: $28.4 billion

- Headquarters: Tulsa

- Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#2. BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF)

- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$1.46)

- Market cap: $7.0 billion

- Headquarters: Tulsa

- Sector: Regional Banks

#1. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.31)

- Market cap: $8.0 billion

- Headquarters: Oklahoma City

- Sector: Electric Utilities