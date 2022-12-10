Best-performing Oklahoma stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Oklahoma last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Oklahoma, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 8 stocks that met the criteria in Oklahoma were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#8. Devon Energy Corp. (DVN)
- Last week price change: -12.9% (-$8.84)
- Market cap: $39.0 billion
- Headquarters: Oklahoma City
- Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
#7. Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- Last week price change: -12.0% (-$6.07)
- Market cap: $4.7 billion
- Headquarters: Tulsa
- Sector: Oil & Gas Drilling
#6. Paycom Software (PAYC)
- Last week price change: -7.6% (-$25.74)
- Market cap: $18.9 billion
- Headquarters: Oklahoma City
- Sector: Application Software
#5. Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK)
- Last week price change: -6.9% (-$7.03)
- Market cap: $12.7 billion
- Headquarters: Oklahoma City
- Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
#4. Williams Cos. (WMB)
- Last week price change: -6.8% (-$2.37)
- Market cap: $39.7 billion
- Headquarters: Tulsa
- Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
#3. ONEOK (OKE)
- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$3.65)
- Market cap: $28.4 billion
- Headquarters: Tulsa
- Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
#2. BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF)
- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$1.46)
- Market cap: $7.0 billion
- Headquarters: Tulsa
- Sector: Regional Banks
#1. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)
- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.31)
- Market cap: $8.0 billion
- Headquarters: Oklahoma City
- Sector: Electric Utilities
