Minnesota State

Best-performing Minnesota stocks last week

 4 days ago

photofriday // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Minnesota last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Minnesota, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 21 stocks that met the criteria in Minnesota were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#21. Polaris (PII)

- Last week price change: -9.9% (-$11.49)
- Market cap: $6.1 billion
- Headquarters: Medina
- Sector: Leisure Products

#20. Target Corp. (TGT)

- Last week price change: -7.2% (-$11.88)
- Market cap: $70.1 billion
- Headquarters: Minneapolis
- Sector: General Merchandise Stores

#19. Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

- Last week price change: -6.9% (-$4.82)
- Market cap: $9.8 billion
- Headquarters: Minneapolis
- Sector: Application Software

#18. US Bancorp (USB)

- Last week price change: -5.5% (-$2.53)
- Market cap: $64.1 billion
- Headquarters: Minneapolis
- Sector: Diversified Banks

#17. Best Buy Co. (BBY)

- Last week price change: -5.5% (-$4.79)
- Market cap: $18.1 billion
- Headquarters: Richfield
- Sector: Computer & Electronics Retail

#16. Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$3.96)
- Market cap: $3.2 billion
- Headquarters: Minneapolis
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

#15. Graco (GGG)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.34)
- Market cap: $11.4 billion
- Headquarters: Minneapolis
- Sector: Industrial Machinery

#14. Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$7.22)
- Market cap: $6.7 billion
- Headquarters: Golden Valley
- Sector: Health Care Equipment

#13. Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$9.14)
- Market cap: $34.2 billion
- Headquarters: Minneapolis
- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks

#12. Donaldson Co. (DCI)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$1.32)
- Market cap: $7.2 billion
- Headquarters: Minneapolis
- Sector: Industrial Machinery

#11. nVent Electric plc (NVT)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$0.84)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: St. Louis Park
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

#10. Travelers Cos. (TRV)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$3.89)
- Market cap: $43.5 billion
- Headquarters: Saint Paul
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#9. Toro Co. (TTC)

- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$1.87)
- Market cap: $11.5 billion
- Headquarters: Bloomington
- Sector: Agricultural & Farm Machinery

#8. CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$1.41)
- Market cap: $11.2 billion
- Headquarters: Eden Prairie
- Sector: Air Freight & Logistics

#7. Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$0.62)
- Market cap: $25.7 billion
- Headquarters: Austin
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#6. 3M Co. (MMM)

- Last week price change: -1.0% (-$1.23)
- Market cap: $69.5 billion
- Headquarters: Saint Paul
- Sector: Industrial Conglomerates

#5. Fastenal Co. (FAST)

- Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.47)
- Market cap: $29.2 billion
- Headquarters: Winona
- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

#4. General Mills (GIS)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.68)
- Market cap: $50.9 billion
- Headquarters: Minneapolis
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#3. Ecolab (ECL)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$1.01)
- Market cap: $42.8 billion
- Headquarters: Saint Paul
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#2. UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$3.04)
- Market cap: $503.8 billion
- Headquarters: Hopkins
- Sector: Managed Health Care

#1. Xcel Energy (XEL)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$0.70)
- Market cap: $38.2 billion
- Headquarters: Minneapolis
- Sector: Electric Utilities

