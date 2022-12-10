photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Kentucky stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Kentucky last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Kentucky, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 7 stocks that met the criteria in Kentucky were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned -0.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Stacker

#7. Brown-Forman Corp. Class A (BF.A)

- Last week price change: -8.9% (-$6.64)

- Market cap: $32.5 billion

- Headquarters: Louisville

- Sector: Distillers & Vintners

Stacker

#6. Brown-Forman Corp. Class B (BF.B)

- Last week price change: -8.8% (-$6.59)

- Market cap: $32.5 billion

- Headquarters: Louisville

- Sector: Distillers & Vintners

Stacker

#5. Valvoline (VVV)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$1.01)

- Market cap: $5.6 billion

- Headquarters: Lexington

- Sector: Commodity Chemicals

Stacker

#4. Humana (HUM)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$13.36)

- Market cap: $67.5 billion

- Headquarters: Louisville

- Sector: Managed Health Care

Stacker

#3. Yum! Brands (YUM)

- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$1.97)

- Market cap: $36.0 billion

- Headquarters: Louisville

- Sector: Restaurants

Stacker

#2. Churchill Downs (CHDN)

- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$3.17)

- Market cap: $8.2 billion

- Headquarters: Louisville

- Sector: Casinos & Gaming

Stacker

#1. Texas Roadhouse Class A (TXRH)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.28)

- Market cap: $6.6 billion

- Headquarters: Louisville

- Sector: Restaurants