Best-performing Kentucky stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Kentucky last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Kentucky, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 7 stocks that met the criteria in Kentucky were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned -0.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#7. Brown-Forman Corp. Class A (BF.A)
- Last week price change: -8.9% (-$6.64)
- Market cap: $32.5 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Distillers & Vintners
#6. Brown-Forman Corp. Class B (BF.B)
- Last week price change: -8.8% (-$6.59)
- Market cap: $32.5 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Distillers & Vintners
#5. Valvoline (VVV)
- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$1.01)
- Market cap: $5.6 billion
- Headquarters: Lexington
- Sector: Commodity Chemicals
#4. Humana (HUM)
- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$13.36)
- Market cap: $67.5 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Managed Health Care
#3. Yum! Brands (YUM)
- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$1.97)
- Market cap: $36.0 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Restaurants
#2. Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$3.17)
- Market cap: $8.2 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Casinos & Gaming
#1. Texas Roadhouse Class A (TXRH)
- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.28)
- Market cap: $6.6 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Restaurants
