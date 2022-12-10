ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Best-performing Kentucky stocks last week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087fbn_0irKGj5t00

photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Kentucky stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Kentucky last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Kentucky, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 7 stocks that met the criteria in Kentucky were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned -0.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: Best high schools in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpNmr_0irKGj5t00
Stacker

#7. Brown-Forman Corp. Class A (BF.A)

- Last week price change: -8.9% (-$6.64)
- Market cap: $32.5 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Distillers & Vintners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iL2En_0irKGj5t00
Stacker

#6. Brown-Forman Corp. Class B (BF.B)

- Last week price change: -8.8% (-$6.59)
- Market cap: $32.5 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Distillers & Vintners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvQu0_0irKGj5t00
Stacker

#5. Valvoline (VVV)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$1.01)
- Market cap: $5.6 billion
- Headquarters: Lexington
- Sector: Commodity Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFcdY_0irKGj5t00
Stacker

#4. Humana (HUM)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$13.36)
- Market cap: $67.5 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Managed Health Care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VX9X1_0irKGj5t00
Stacker

#3. Yum! Brands (YUM)

- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$1.97)
- Market cap: $36.0 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Restaurants

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGbyH_0irKGj5t00
Stacker

#2. Churchill Downs (CHDN)

- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$3.17)
- Market cap: $8.2 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Casinos & Gaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnPHC_0irKGj5t00
Stacker

#1. Texas Roadhouse Class A (TXRH)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.28)
- Market cap: $6.6 billion
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Sector: Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy