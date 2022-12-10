photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Indiana stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Indiana last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Indiana, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 10 stocks that met the criteria in Indiana were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#10. Old National Bancorp/IN (ONB)

- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$1.02)

- Market cap: $5.3 billion

- Headquarters: Evansville

- Sector: Regional Banks

#9. Cummins (CMI)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$11.61)

- Market cap: $33.6 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

#8. Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$0.53)

- Market cap: $6.0 billion

- Headquarters: Indianapolis

- Sector: Pharmaceuticals

#7. Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$13.77)

- Market cap: $343.0 billion

- Headquarters: Indianapolis

- Sector: Pharmaceuticals

#6. Simon Property Group (SPG)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$2.59)

- Market cap: $38.2 billion

- Headquarters: Indianapolis

- Sector: Retail REITs

#5. Berry Global Group (BERY)

- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$0.85)

- Market cap: $7.4 billion

- Headquarters: Evansville

- Sector: Metal & Glass Containers

#4. Steel Dynamics (STLD)

- Last week price change: -1.0% (-$1.14)

- Market cap: $19.0 billion

- Headquarters: Fort Wayne

- Sector: Steel

#3. NiSource (NI)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.18)

- Market cap: $11.1 billion

- Headquarters: Merrillville

- Sector: Multi-Utilities

#2. Elevance Health (ELV)

- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$1.32)

- Market cap: $126.0 billion

- Headquarters: Indianapolis

- Sector: Managed Health Care

#1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

- Last week price change: +1.2% (+$1.43)

- Market cap: $26.1 billion

- Headquarters: Warsaw

- Sector: Health Care Equipment

