Best-performing Indiana stocks last week
photofriday // Shutterstock
Best-performing Indiana stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Indiana last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Indiana, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 10 stocks that met the criteria in Indiana were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
You may also like: A state desegregates early: A major civil rights moment in Indiana
Stacker
#10. Old National Bancorp/IN (ONB)
- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$1.02)
- Market cap: $5.3 billion
- Headquarters: Evansville
- Sector: Regional Banks
Stacker
#9. Cummins (CMI)
- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$11.61)
- Market cap: $33.6 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
Stacker
#8. Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$0.53)
- Market cap: $6.0 billion
- Headquarters: Indianapolis
- Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Stacker
#7. Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)
- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$13.77)
- Market cap: $343.0 billion
- Headquarters: Indianapolis
- Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Stacker
#6. Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$2.59)
- Market cap: $38.2 billion
- Headquarters: Indianapolis
- Sector: Retail REITs
You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Indiana
Stacker
#5. Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$0.85)
- Market cap: $7.4 billion
- Headquarters: Evansville
- Sector: Metal & Glass Containers
Stacker
#4. Steel Dynamics (STLD)
- Last week price change: -1.0% (-$1.14)
- Market cap: $19.0 billion
- Headquarters: Fort Wayne
- Sector: Steel
Stacker
#3. NiSource (NI)
- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.18)
- Market cap: $11.1 billion
- Headquarters: Merrillville
- Sector: Multi-Utilities
Stacker
#2. Elevance Health (ELV)
- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$1.32)
- Market cap: $126.0 billion
- Headquarters: Indianapolis
- Sector: Managed Health Care
Stacker
#1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)
- Last week price change: +1.2% (+$1.43)
- Market cap: $26.1 billion
- Headquarters: Warsaw
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana
Comments / 0