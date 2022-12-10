ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best-performing Utah stocks last week

Best-performing Utah stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Utah last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Utah, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Utah were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned -0.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#4. Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

- Last week price change: -9.1% (-$4.76)
- Market cap: $7.1 billion
- Headquarters: Salt Lake City
- Sector: Regional Banks

#3. HealthEquity (HQY)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$3.00)
- Market cap: $5.3 billion
- Headquarters: Draper
- Sector: Managed Health Care

#2. Extra Space Storage (EXR)

- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$2.42)
- Market cap: $21.0 billion
- Headquarters: Salt Lake City
- Sector: Specialized REITs

#1. Huntsman Corp. (HUN)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.22)
- Market cap: $5.4 billion
- Headquarters: Salt Lake City
- Sector: Diversified Chemicals

