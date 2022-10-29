Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Who won Israel's latest election?
For the fifth time in four years, Israelis went to the polls, and once again, no clear victor immediately emerged. Exit polls by Israeli media gave former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist and religious allies a slight edge early Wednesday, but the final tally could change as the official count is conducted.
Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring...
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But after a...
Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...
Brazil election brings new hope for the Amazon
Brazil’s ouster of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro this week is giving environmentalists hope for the future of the Amazon rainforest. The Amazon — considered of major importance to combating climate change — faced increased logging and clearing under Bolsonaro, whose administration openly deprioritized environmental laws. On Sunday,...
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
LONDON (AP) — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling. The mosquito species, known as Anopheles stephensi, has mostly...
US to provide Ukraine with two NASAMS in the 'very near future,' six more later: official
The United States military is seeing through its promise to deliver two advanced missile systems to Ukraine 'in the very near future' ahead of another delivery of six more.
Paris court to deliver verdict in trial of Liberian ex-rebel
PARIS — (AP) — A Paris court will deliver a verdict Wednesday in the trial of a former Liberian rebel on charges of torture, acts of barbarism and complicity in crimes against humanity during the country's civil war almost 30 years ago. Kunti Kamara, 47, is accused of...
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history," an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on...
Danish soccer gives cash per goal for migrant labor in Qatar
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Thousands of goals scored in Danish soccer in November will raise money for migrant workers who helped build World Cup projects in Qatar, Denmark’s soccer federation said on Monday. It is the latest show of support for workers in Qatar from Denmark, whose national...
AP News Summary at 4:45 a.m. EDT
Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote. TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading toward victory in national elections, with 80% of the ballots counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted on Wednesday morning and results were not final. But Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 16,000 homes in Kyiv region still without power; Poland to build Kaliningrad border razor-wire fence – live
Stabilisation shutdowns as repairs enter third day after Russian bombardment; Poland announces border wall citing security concerns over Russian exclave
North Korea fires 17 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment".
