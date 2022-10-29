Elliott status in major doubt, Parsons among 50/50 in final Cowboys-Bears injury report

The final injury report for Week 8 has been released and things aren’t looking good for the prospect of star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Although he returned to the game, Elliott suffered what now appears to be a significant injury in the win over Detroit in Week 7. According to the report, he has a 25% chance or less of suiting up in the final game before Dallas’ bye week, the matchup against the Chicago Bears. Elliott isn’t the only star player with a question mark, as Micah Parsons, Malik Hooker and Sam Williams are key defenders who appeared on the report this week as well.

The Cowboys will look to see how several players react during Saturday’s practice to determine their game status. Meanwhile the Bears report is small in nature but perhaps as big in impact. A team with protection issues marking two linemen out against the vaunted Cowboys pressure package is sure to give Justin Fields a case of happy feet on Sunday. Here’s a look at all of the players listed on the final report.

