Read full article on original website
Related
Ireland building ‘real competition for places’ ahead of World Cup, Johnny Sexton believes
Captain Johnny Sexton says Ireland must keep striving for improvement in order to avoid complacency and a repeat of previous World Cup failings.The in-form Irish are preparing to begin their autumn campaign against world champions South Africa, having shot to the top of the global rankings following a historic summer series win in New Zealand.Ireland were tipped for big things at the 2019 World Cup in Japan on the back of Six Nations Grand Slam glory and victory over the All Blacks the previous year before slipping to a familiar quarter-final exit.With the start of the 2023 tournament in France...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs – live reaction
Over-by-over report: The host nation faces a buoyant Ireland side in a must-win clash at the Gabba in Brisbane. Join James Wallace for updates
BBC
Emily Rudge: England captain says being paid to play at World Cup is welcome 'first step'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England captain Emily Rudge has said being paid to play at the...
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
BBC
Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit at Sydney zoo
Five lions have sparked a brief emergency at an Australian zoo after escaping from their enclosure. The animals - one adult and four cubs - were spotted outside their exhibit at Sydney's Taronga Zoo about 6:30 local time on Wednesday (22:30 GMT Tuesday). The zoo was put in lockdown and...
BBC
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out
Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
BBC
Hillsborough: MP demands Premier League crackdown on chants
An MP has called on the Premier League to take action against "obscene" Hillsborough chants during football matches, declaring "enough is enough". Labour's Ian Byrne, who survived the 1989 stadium disaster, said the slurs highlighted the need for more education. It comes after chants were heard during Liverpool's clash against...
Soccer-Qatar World Cup pays fans' flights and hotels for good PR
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The organisers of the World Cup in Qatar are paying groups of soccer fans to travel to the tournament next month, saying on Monday they are asking them for positive comments on social media in return.
BBC
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford
Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
BBC
Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son
When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
BBC
Newcastle Discovery Museum could be moved
A decades-old science and history museum housed in a 19th Century Co-op building could be relocated. Newcastle's Grade II-listed Discovery Museum is said to be in a "serious state of decline". Newcastle City Council said it would need significant refurbishment to stay on the current site and could instead move...
BBC
Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker
Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
BBC
Swansea University: Fingers could hold Covid answers
Finger length differences between left and right hands could hold answers to how ill people will get from Covid. Men and older people have been prone to severe Covid so experts believe later-life testosterone decline could be linked. Testosterone information is thought to be held in finger length ratios. Swansea...
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David de Gea may appear surplus to requirements for Spain but he remains pivotal to Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. The goalkeeper was outstanding in United’s 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, producing three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in Spain that he has been cut from his nation’s World Cup squad.
Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest to go top but Bukayo Saka limps off injured
Reiss Nelson replaced Bukayo Saka after he picked up a first-half knock then scored twice in Arsenal’s 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest
Comments / 0