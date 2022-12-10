photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Georgia stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Georgia last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Georgia, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 29 stocks that met the criteria in Georgia were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#29. Chart Industries (GTLS)

- Last week price change: -16.5% (-$23.24)

- Market cap: $4.3 billion

- Headquarters: Ball Ground

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

#28. United Parcel Service Class B (UPS)

- Last week price change: -6.2% (-$11.75)

- Market cap: $153.6 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Air Freight & Logistics

#27. Acuity Brands (AYI)

- Last week price change: -6.2% (-$11.69)

- Market cap: $5.7 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

#26. Manhattan Associates (MANH)

- Last week price change: -5.6% (-$7.03)

- Market cap: $7.5 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Application Software

#25. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$5.92)

- Market cap: $57.7 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Financial Exchanges & Data

#24. Delta Air Lines (DAL)

- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$1.91)

- Market cap: $21.7 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Airlines

#23. SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$6.74)

- Market cap: $5.4 billion

- Headquarters: Roswell

- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

#22. FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$10.15)

- Market cap: $13.5 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#21. Westrock Co. (WRK)

- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$1.97)

- Market cap: $9.1 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Paper Packaging

#20. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$2.15)

- Market cap: $5.8 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Regional Banks

#19. Global Payments (GPN)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$5.26)

- Market cap: $26.5 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#18. Rollins (ROL)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$1.97)

- Market cap: $19.0 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services

#17. Primerica (PRI)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$6.78)

- Market cap: $5.2 billion

- Headquarters: Duluth

- Sector: Life & Health Insurance

#16. Saia (SAIA)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$9.40)

- Market cap: $6.0 billion

- Headquarters: Johns Creek

- Sector: Trucking

#15. Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

- Last week price change: -3.9% (-$0.74)

- Market cap: $8.3 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks

#14. Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK)

- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$0.87)

- Market cap: $6.8 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Paper Packaging

#13. Flowers Foods (FLO)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$1.07)

- Market cap: $6.1 billion

- Headquarters: Thomasville

- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#12. Aflac (AFL)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.38)

- Market cap: $43.5 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Life & Health Insurance

#11. Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$0.84)

- Market cap: $7.9 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Industrial REITs

#10. Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$5.02)

- Market cap: $25.7 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Distributors

#9. Mohawk Industries (MHK)

- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$2.64)

- Market cap: $6.3 billion

- Headquarters: Calhoun

- Sector: Home Furnishings

#8. Home Depot (HD)

- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$7.51)

- Market cap: $328.1 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Home Improvement Retail

#7. AGCO Corp. (AGCO)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$2.80)

- Market cap: $9.9 billion

- Headquarters: Duluth

- Sector: Agricultural & Farm Machinery

#6. Equifax (EFX)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$3.93)

- Market cap: $24.2 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Research & Consulting Services

#5. Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.21)

- Market cap: $273.0 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Soft Drinks

#4. Floor & Decor Holdings Class A (FND)

- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$1.32)

- Market cap: $8.0 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Home Improvement Retail

#3. PulteGroup (PHM)

- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$0.67)

- Market cap: $10.0 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Homebuilding

#2. Southern Co. (SO)

- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$1.02)

- Market cap: $74.4 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Electric Utilities

#1. Newell Brands (NWL)

- Last week price change: +3.5% (+$0.45)

- Market cap: $5.6 billion

- Headquarters: Atlanta

- Sector: Housewares & Specialties