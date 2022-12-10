Best-performing Georgia stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Georgia last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Georgia, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 29 stocks that met the criteria in Georgia were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#29. Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Last week price change: -16.5% (-$23.24)
- Market cap: $4.3 billion
- Headquarters: Ball Ground
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#28. United Parcel Service Class B (UPS)
- Last week price change: -6.2% (-$11.75)
- Market cap: $153.6 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Air Freight & Logistics
#27. Acuity Brands (AYI)
- Last week price change: -6.2% (-$11.69)
- Market cap: $5.7 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment
#26. Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- Last week price change: -5.6% (-$7.03)
- Market cap: $7.5 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Application Software
#25. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$5.92)
- Market cap: $57.7 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Financial Exchanges & Data
#24. Delta Air Lines (DAL)
- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$1.91)
- Market cap: $21.7 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Airlines
#23. SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$6.74)
- Market cap: $5.4 billion
- Headquarters: Roswell
- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors
#22. FleetCor Technologies (FLT)
- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$10.15)
- Market cap: $13.5 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#21. Westrock Co. (WRK)
- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$1.97)
- Market cap: $9.1 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Paper Packaging
#20. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)
- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$2.15)
- Market cap: $5.8 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Regional Banks
#19. Global Payments (GPN)
- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$5.26)
- Market cap: $26.5 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#18. Rollins (ROL)
- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$1.97)
- Market cap: $19.0 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services
#17. Primerica (PRI)
- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$6.78)
- Market cap: $5.2 billion
- Headquarters: Duluth
- Sector: Life & Health Insurance
#16. Saia (SAIA)
- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$9.40)
- Market cap: $6.0 billion
- Headquarters: Johns Creek
- Sector: Trucking
#15. Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)
- Last week price change: -3.9% (-$0.74)
- Market cap: $8.3 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
#14. Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK)
- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$0.87)
- Market cap: $6.8 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Paper Packaging
#13. Flowers Foods (FLO)
- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$1.07)
- Market cap: $6.1 billion
- Headquarters: Thomasville
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
#12. Aflac (AFL)
- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.38)
- Market cap: $43.5 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Life & Health Insurance
#11. Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$0.84)
- Market cap: $7.9 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Industrial REITs
#10. Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)
- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$5.02)
- Market cap: $25.7 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Distributors
#9. Mohawk Industries (MHK)
- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$2.64)
- Market cap: $6.3 billion
- Headquarters: Calhoun
- Sector: Home Furnishings
#8. Home Depot (HD)
- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$7.51)
- Market cap: $328.1 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Home Improvement Retail
#7. AGCO Corp. (AGCO)
- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$2.80)
- Market cap: $9.9 billion
- Headquarters: Duluth
- Sector: Agricultural & Farm Machinery
#6. Equifax (EFX)
- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$3.93)
- Market cap: $24.2 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Research & Consulting Services
#5. Coca-Cola Co. (KO)
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.21)
- Market cap: $273.0 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Soft Drinks
#4. Floor & Decor Holdings Class A (FND)
- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$1.32)
- Market cap: $8.0 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Home Improvement Retail
#3. PulteGroup (PHM)
- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$0.67)
- Market cap: $10.0 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Homebuilding
#2. Southern Co. (SO)
- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$1.02)
- Market cap: $74.4 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Electric Utilities
#1. Newell Brands (NWL)
- Last week price change: +3.5% (+$0.45)
- Market cap: $5.6 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Housewares & Specialties
