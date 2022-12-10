photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Ohio stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Ohio last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Ohio, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 30 stocks met the criteria in Ohio.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Ohio

Stacker

#30. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)

- Last week price change: -9.6% (-$11.40)

- Market cap: $50.1 billion

- Headquarters: Findlay

- Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Stacker

#29. Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

- Last week price change: -8.3% (-$7.88)

- Market cap: $7.2 billion

- Headquarters: Hilliard

- Sector: Building Products

Stacker

#28. Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A (VRT)

- Last week price change: -7.6% (-$1.12)

- Market cap: $5.1 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

Stacker

#27. Paycor HCM (PYCR)

- Last week price change: -7.5% (-$2.15)

- Market cap: $4.6 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Application Software

Stacker

#26. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

- Last week price change: -6.7% (-$2.36)

- Market cap: $22.6 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Regional Banks

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Ohio

Stacker

#25. Welltower (WELL)

- Last week price change: -6.2% (-$4.41)

- Market cap: $31.5 billion

- Headquarters: Toledo

- Sector: Health Care REITs

Stacker

#24. KeyCorp (KEY)

- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$1.13)

- Market cap: $16.3 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Regional Banks

Stacker

#23. Huntington Bancshares/OH (HBAN)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$0.91)

- Market cap: $21.0 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Regional Banks

Stacker

#22. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

- Last week price change: -5.6% (-$0.92)

- Market cap: $8.0 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Steel

Stacker

#21. Cardinal Health (CAH)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$3.33)

- Market cap: $20.3 billion

- Headquarters: Dublin

- Sector: Health Care Distributors

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio

Stacker

#20. Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$4.50)

- Market cap: $16.6 billion

- Headquarters: Fairfield

- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

Stacker

#19. American Financial Group/OH (AFG)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$5.77)

- Market cap: $11.6 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

Stacker

#18. Nordson Corp. (NDSN)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$9.02)

- Market cap: $13.3 billion

- Headquarters: Westlake

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

Stacker

#17. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$1.55)

- Market cap: $9.7 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Specialty Stores

Stacker

#16. Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$7.94)

- Market cap: $37.2 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

You may also like: 14.5 percent of households in Ohio receive food stamps

Stacker

#15. Progressive Corp. (PGR)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$3.13)

- Market cap: $75.7 billion

- Headquarters: Mayfield Village

- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

Stacker

#14. Kroger Co. (KR)

- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$1.10)

- Market cap: $33.3 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Food Retail

Stacker

#13. Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$30.54)

- Market cap: $32.5 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#12. Cintas Corp. (CTAS)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$9.07)

- Market cap: $46.0 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Diversified Support Services

Stacker

#11. TransDigm Group (TDG)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$12.12)

- Market cap: $33.2 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Ohio

Stacker

#10. Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$4.87)

- Market cap: $65.5 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

Stacker

#9. Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$2.47)

- Market cap: $8.4 billion

- Headquarters: Euclid

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

Stacker

#8. Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$3.23)

- Market cap: $6.4 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#7. Chemed Corp. (CHE)

- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$7.28)

- Market cap: $7.7 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Health Care Services

Stacker

#6. RPM International (RPM)

- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$1.12)

- Market cap: $13.4 billion

- Headquarters: Medina

- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Ohio

Stacker

#5. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.04)

- Market cap: $23.7 billion

- Headquarters: Akron

- Sector: Electric Utilities

Stacker

#4. J M Smucker Co. (SJM)

- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.23)

- Market cap: $16.5 billion

- Headquarters: Orrville

- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

Stacker

#3. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.31)

- Market cap: $360.0 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Household Products

Stacker

#2. American Electric Power Co. (AEP)

- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$1.46)

- Market cap: $49.6 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Electric Utilities

Stacker

#1. Owens Corning (OC)

- Last week price change: +1.8% (+$1.64)

- Market cap: $8.7 billion

- Headquarters: Toledo

- Sector: Building Products

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Ohio