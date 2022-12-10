Best-performing Ohio stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Ohio last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Ohio, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 30 stocks met the criteria in Ohio.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)
- Last week price change: -9.6% (-$11.40)
- Market cap: $50.1 billion
- Headquarters: Findlay
- Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
#29. Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)
- Last week price change: -8.3% (-$7.88)
- Market cap: $7.2 billion
- Headquarters: Hilliard
- Sector: Building Products
#28. Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A (VRT)
- Last week price change: -7.6% (-$1.12)
- Market cap: $5.1 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment
#27. Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- Last week price change: -7.5% (-$2.15)
- Market cap: $4.6 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Application Software
#26. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Last week price change: -6.7% (-$2.36)
- Market cap: $22.6 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Regional Banks
#25. Welltower (WELL)
- Last week price change: -6.2% (-$4.41)
- Market cap: $31.5 billion
- Headquarters: Toledo
- Sector: Health Care REITs
#24. KeyCorp (KEY)
- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$1.13)
- Market cap: $16.3 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Regional Banks
#23. Huntington Bancshares/OH (HBAN)
- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$0.91)
- Market cap: $21.0 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Regional Banks
#22. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
- Last week price change: -5.6% (-$0.92)
- Market cap: $8.0 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Steel
#21. Cardinal Health (CAH)
- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$3.33)
- Market cap: $20.3 billion
- Headquarters: Dublin
- Sector: Health Care Distributors
#20. Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)
- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$4.50)
- Market cap: $16.6 billion
- Headquarters: Fairfield
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#19. American Financial Group/OH (AFG)
- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$5.77)
- Market cap: $11.6 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#18. Nordson Corp. (NDSN)
- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$9.02)
- Market cap: $13.3 billion
- Headquarters: Westlake
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#17. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$1.55)
- Market cap: $9.7 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Specialty Stores
#16. Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH)
- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$7.94)
- Market cap: $37.2 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#15. Progressive Corp. (PGR)
- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$3.13)
- Market cap: $75.7 billion
- Headquarters: Mayfield Village
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#14. Kroger Co. (KR)
- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$1.10)
- Market cap: $33.3 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Food Retail
#13. Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)
- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$30.54)
- Market cap: $32.5 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#12. Cintas Corp. (CTAS)
- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$9.07)
- Market cap: $46.0 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Diversified Support Services
#11. TransDigm Group (TDG)
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$12.12)
- Market cap: $33.2 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#10. Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW)
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$4.87)
- Market cap: $65.5 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#9. Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)
- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$2.47)
- Market cap: $8.4 billion
- Headquarters: Euclid
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#8. Medpace Holdings (MEDP)
- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$3.23)
- Market cap: $6.4 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#7. Chemed Corp. (CHE)
- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$7.28)
- Market cap: $7.7 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Health Care Services
#6. RPM International (RPM)
- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$1.12)
- Market cap: $13.4 billion
- Headquarters: Medina
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#5. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)
- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.04)
- Market cap: $23.7 billion
- Headquarters: Akron
- Sector: Electric Utilities
#4. J M Smucker Co. (SJM)
- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.23)
- Market cap: $16.5 billion
- Headquarters: Orrville
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
#3. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)
- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.31)
- Market cap: $360.0 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Household Products
#2. American Electric Power Co. (AEP)
- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$1.46)
- Market cap: $49.6 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Electric Utilities
#1. Owens Corning (OC)
- Last week price change: +1.8% (+$1.64)
- Market cap: $8.7 billion
- Headquarters: Toledo
- Sector: Building Products
