Ohio State

Best-performing Ohio stocks last week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjccR_0irKDxAc00

photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Ohio stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Ohio last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Ohio, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 30 stocks met the criteria in Ohio.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Da5cS_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#30. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)

- Last week price change: -9.6% (-$11.40)
- Market cap: $50.1 billion
- Headquarters: Findlay
- Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VofvV_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#29. Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

- Last week price change: -8.3% (-$7.88)
- Market cap: $7.2 billion
- Headquarters: Hilliard
- Sector: Building Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40j78l_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#28. Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A (VRT)

- Last week price change: -7.6% (-$1.12)
- Market cap: $5.1 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBpw8_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#27. Paycor HCM (PYCR)

- Last week price change: -7.5% (-$2.15)
- Market cap: $4.6 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Application Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLW6x_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#26. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

- Last week price change: -6.7% (-$2.36)
- Market cap: $22.6 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Regional Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ddu99_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#25. Welltower (WELL)

- Last week price change: -6.2% (-$4.41)
- Market cap: $31.5 billion
- Headquarters: Toledo
- Sector: Health Care REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTdR2_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#24. KeyCorp (KEY)

- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$1.13)
- Market cap: $16.3 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Regional Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hp0G1_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#23. Huntington Bancshares/OH (HBAN)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$0.91)
- Market cap: $21.0 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Regional Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8JOJ_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#22. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

- Last week price change: -5.6% (-$0.92)
- Market cap: $8.0 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Steel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZZiO_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#21. Cardinal Health (CAH)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$3.33)
- Market cap: $20.3 billion
- Headquarters: Dublin
- Sector: Health Care Distributors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0748vw_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#20. Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$4.50)
- Market cap: $16.6 billion
- Headquarters: Fairfield
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Il54I_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#19. American Financial Group/OH (AFG)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$5.77)
- Market cap: $11.6 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2Mud_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#18. Nordson Corp. (NDSN)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$9.02)
- Market cap: $13.3 billion
- Headquarters: Westlake
- Sector: Industrial Machinery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIjyo_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#17. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$1.55)
- Market cap: $9.7 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Specialty Stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJspK_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#16. Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$7.94)
- Market cap: $37.2 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Industrial Machinery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgT0j_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#15. Progressive Corp. (PGR)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$3.13)
- Market cap: $75.7 billion
- Headquarters: Mayfield Village
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZLXq_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#14. Kroger Co. (KR)

- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$1.10)
- Market cap: $33.3 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Food Retail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDlcU_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#13. Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$30.54)
- Market cap: $32.5 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ce7Ly_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#12. Cintas Corp. (CTAS)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$9.07)
- Market cap: $46.0 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Diversified Support Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ap5y5_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#11. TransDigm Group (TDG)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$12.12)
- Market cap: $33.2 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPv46_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#10. Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$4.87)
- Market cap: $65.5 billion
- Headquarters: Cleveland
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pq9G1_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#9. Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$2.47)
- Market cap: $8.4 billion
- Headquarters: Euclid
- Sector: Industrial Machinery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNID6_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#8. Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$3.23)
- Market cap: $6.4 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrPOT_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#7. Chemed Corp. (CHE)

- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$7.28)
- Market cap: $7.7 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Health Care Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vs4xq_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#6. RPM International (RPM)

- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$1.12)
- Market cap: $13.4 billion
- Headquarters: Medina
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFOlH_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#5. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.04)
- Market cap: $23.7 billion
- Headquarters: Akron
- Sector: Electric Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbSBK_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#4. J M Smucker Co. (SJM)

- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.23)
- Market cap: $16.5 billion
- Headquarters: Orrville
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssXSL_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#3. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.31)
- Market cap: $360.0 billion
- Headquarters: Cincinnati
- Sector: Household Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D44rJ_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#2. American Electric Power Co. (AEP)

- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$1.46)
- Market cap: $49.6 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Electric Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TI5EK_0irKDxAc00
Stacker

#1. Owens Corning (OC)

- Last week price change: +1.8% (+$1.64)
- Market cap: $8.7 billion
- Headquarters: Toledo
- Sector: Building Products

OHIO STATE
