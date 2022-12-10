photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Virginia stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Virginia last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Virginia, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 24 stocks that met the criteria in Virginia were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#24. DXC Technology Co. (DXC)

- Last week price change: -8.8% (-$2.54)

- Market cap: $6.1 billion

- Headquarters: Tysons Corner

- Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services

#23. Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$17.86)

- Market cap: $6.5 billion

- Headquarters: Richmond

- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#22. Dollar Tree (DLTR)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$8.89)

- Market cap: $31.9 billion

- Headquarters: Chesapeake

- Sector: General Merchandise Stores

#21. CarMax (KMX)

- Last week price change: -5.6% (-$3.89)

- Market cap: $10.4 billion

- Headquarters: Richmond

- Sector: Automotive Retail

#20. CACI International Class A (CACI)

- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$15.04)

- Market cap: $7.1 billion

- Headquarters: Arlington

- Sector: Research & Consulting Services

#19. Iridium Communications (IRDM)

- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$2.22)

- Market cap: $6.3 billion

- Headquarters: Mc Lean

- Sector: Alternative Carriers

#18. BWX Technologies (BWXT)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$2.55)

- Market cap: $5.4 billion

- Headquarters: Lynchburg

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#17. Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

- Last week price change: -3.9% (-$10.02)

- Market cap: $56.5 billion

- Headquarters: Norfolk

- Sector: Railroads

#16. Dominion Energy (D)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$2.19)

- Market cap: $48.6 billion

- Headquarters: Richmond

- Sector: Multi-Utilities

#15. General Dynamics Corp. (GD)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$8.70)

- Market cap: $67.8 billion

- Headquarters: Reston

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#14. Markel Corp. (MKL)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$45.71)

- Market cap: $17.5 billion

- Headquarters: Glen Allen

- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#13. Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$3.28)

- Market cap: $36.0 billion

- Headquarters: Mc Lean

- Sector: Consumer Finance

#12. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. Class A (BAH)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$3.61)

- Market cap: $13.9 billion

- Headquarters: Mc Lean

- Sector: Research & Consulting Services

#11. Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$3.64)

- Market cap: $14.6 billion

- Headquarters: Reston

- Sector: Research & Consulting Services

#10. Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$16.66)

- Market cap: $81.4 billion

- Headquarters: Falls Church

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#9. Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$7.32)

- Market cap: $9.3 billion

- Headquarters: Newport News

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#8. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$3.99)

- Market cap: $37.2 billion

- Headquarters: Mc Lean

- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

#7. VeriSign (VRSN)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$4.43)

- Market cap: $21.0 billion

- Headquarters: Reston

- Sector: Internet Services & Infrastructure

#6. Altria Group (MO)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$0.92)

- Market cap: $83.7 billion

- Headquarters: Richmond

- Sector: Tobacco

#5. Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.10)

- Market cap: $9.3 billion

- Headquarters: Richmond

- Sector: Food Distributors

#4. AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$2.99)

- Market cap: $23.7 billion

- Headquarters: Arlington

- Sector: Residential REITs

#3. NVR (NVR)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$39.07)

- Market cap: $14.9 billion

- Headquarters: Reston

- Sector: Homebuilding

#2. AES Corp. (AES)

- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.15)

- Market cap: $19.0 billion

- Headquarters: Arlington

- Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra

#1. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)

- Last week price change: +1.1% (+$1.24)

- Market cap: $6.0 billion

- Headquarters: Reston

- Sector: Research & Consulting Services