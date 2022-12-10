Best-performing Virginia stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Virginia last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Virginia, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 24 stocks that met the criteria in Virginia were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#24. DXC Technology Co. (DXC)
- Last week price change: -8.8% (-$2.54)
- Market cap: $6.1 billion
- Headquarters: Tysons Corner
- Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
#23. Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)
- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$17.86)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: Richmond
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#22. Dollar Tree (DLTR)
- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$8.89)
- Market cap: $31.9 billion
- Headquarters: Chesapeake
- Sector: General Merchandise Stores
#21. CarMax (KMX)
- Last week price change: -5.6% (-$3.89)
- Market cap: $10.4 billion
- Headquarters: Richmond
- Sector: Automotive Retail
#20. CACI International Class A (CACI)
- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$15.04)
- Market cap: $7.1 billion
- Headquarters: Arlington
- Sector: Research & Consulting Services
#19. Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$2.22)
- Market cap: $6.3 billion
- Headquarters: Mc Lean
- Sector: Alternative Carriers
#18. BWX Technologies (BWXT)
- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$2.55)
- Market cap: $5.4 billion
- Headquarters: Lynchburg
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#17. Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)
- Last week price change: -3.9% (-$10.02)
- Market cap: $56.5 billion
- Headquarters: Norfolk
- Sector: Railroads
#16. Dominion Energy (D)
- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$2.19)
- Market cap: $48.6 billion
- Headquarters: Richmond
- Sector: Multi-Utilities
#15. General Dynamics Corp. (GD)
- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$8.70)
- Market cap: $67.8 billion
- Headquarters: Reston
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#14. Markel Corp. (MKL)
- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$45.71)
- Market cap: $17.5 billion
- Headquarters: Glen Allen
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#13. Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)
- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$3.28)
- Market cap: $36.0 billion
- Headquarters: Mc Lean
- Sector: Consumer Finance
#12. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. Class A (BAH)
- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$3.61)
- Market cap: $13.9 billion
- Headquarters: Mc Lean
- Sector: Research & Consulting Services
#11. Leidos Holdings (LDOS)
- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$3.64)
- Market cap: $14.6 billion
- Headquarters: Reston
- Sector: Research & Consulting Services
#10. Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)
- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$16.66)
- Market cap: $81.4 billion
- Headquarters: Falls Church
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#9. Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$7.32)
- Market cap: $9.3 billion
- Headquarters: Newport News
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#8. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)
- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$3.99)
- Market cap: $37.2 billion
- Headquarters: Mc Lean
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
#7. VeriSign (VRSN)
- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$4.43)
- Market cap: $21.0 billion
- Headquarters: Reston
- Sector: Internet Services & Infrastructure
#6. Altria Group (MO)
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$0.92)
- Market cap: $83.7 billion
- Headquarters: Richmond
- Sector: Tobacco
#5. Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC)
- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.10)
- Market cap: $9.3 billion
- Headquarters: Richmond
- Sector: Food Distributors
#4. AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$2.99)
- Market cap: $23.7 billion
- Headquarters: Arlington
- Sector: Residential REITs
Stacker
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$39.07)
- Market cap: $14.9 billion
- Headquarters: Reston
- Sector: Homebuilding
#2. AES Corp. (AES)
- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.15)
- Market cap: $19.0 billion
- Headquarters: Arlington
- Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra
#1. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)
- Last week price change: +1.1% (+$1.24)
- Market cap: $6.0 billion
- Headquarters: Reston
- Sector: Research & Consulting Services
