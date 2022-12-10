Best-performing Washington stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Washington last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Washington, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 17 stocks that met the criteria in Washington were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#17. Zillow Group Class A (ZG)
- Last week price change: -10.8% (-$4.14)
- Market cap: $8.1 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Real Estate Services
#16. Zillow Group Class C (Z)
- Last week price change: -9.3% (-$3.58)
- Market cap: $8.1 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Real Estate Services
#15. Expedia Group (EXPE)
- Last week price change: -9.2% (-$9.59)
- Market cap: $14.2 billion
- Headquarters: Bellevue
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
#14. T-Mobile US (TMUS)
- Last week price change: -7.1% (-$10.84)
- Market cap: $176.1 billion
- Headquarters: Bellevue
- Sector: Wireless Telecommunication Services
#13. Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)
- Last week price change: -6.6% (-$7.61)
- Market cap: $17.2 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Air Freight & Logistics
#12. Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$5.04)
- Market cap: $908.9 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
#11. Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$2.14)
- Market cap: $5.7 billion
- Headquarters: Seatac
- Sector: Airlines
#10. PACCAR (PCAR)
- Last week price change: -4.3% (-$4.53)
- Market cap: $35.2 billion
- Headquarters: Bellevue
- Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
#9. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)
- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$9.60)
- Market cap: $1,829.5 billion
- Headquarters: Redmond
- Sector: Systems Software
#8. Fortive Corp. (FTV)
- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$2.52)
- Market cap: $23.3 billion
- Headquarters: Everett
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#7. Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)
- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$3.26)
- Market cap: $116.8 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Restaurants
#6. Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)
- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$0.94)
- Market cap: $23.2 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Specialized REITs
#5. F5 (FFIV)
- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$4.45)
- Market cap: $9.0 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Communications Equipment
#4. Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)
- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$11.51)
- Market cap: $214.4 billion
- Headquarters: Issaquah
- Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers
#3. ZoomInfo Technologies Class A (ZI)
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.23)
- Market cap: $11.7 billion
- Headquarters: Vancouver
- Sector: Interactive Media & Services
#2. Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$2.89)
- Market cap: $18.1 billion
- Headquarters: Kirkland
- Sector: Semiconductors
#1. Seagen (SGEN)
- Last week price change: +1.3% (+$1.59)
- Market cap: $23.0 billion
- Headquarters: Bothell
- Sector: Biotechnology
