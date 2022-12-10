ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Best-performing Washington stocks last week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrHwg_0irKDvPA00

photofriday // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Washington last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Washington, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 17 stocks that met the criteria in Washington were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209EBS_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#17. Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

- Last week price change: -10.8% (-$4.14)
- Market cap: $8.1 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Real Estate Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFVcv_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#16. Zillow Group Class C (Z)

- Last week price change: -9.3% (-$3.58)
- Market cap: $8.1 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Real Estate Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQshy_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#15. Expedia Group (EXPE)

- Last week price change: -9.2% (-$9.59)
- Market cap: $14.2 billion
- Headquarters: Bellevue
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIKjd_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#14. T-Mobile US (TMUS)

- Last week price change: -7.1% (-$10.84)
- Market cap: $176.1 billion
- Headquarters: Bellevue
- Sector: Wireless Telecommunication Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1jWv_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#13. Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

- Last week price change: -6.6% (-$7.61)
- Market cap: $17.2 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Air Freight & Logistics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYMIG_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#12. Amazon.com (AMZN)

- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$5.04)
- Market cap: $908.9 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5A9T_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#11. Alaska Air Group (ALK)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$2.14)
- Market cap: $5.7 billion
- Headquarters: Seatac
- Sector: Airlines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X49Vb_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#10. PACCAR (PCAR)

- Last week price change: -4.3% (-$4.53)
- Market cap: $35.2 billion
- Headquarters: Bellevue
- Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mFpX_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#9. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$9.60)
- Market cap: $1,829.5 billion
- Headquarters: Redmond
- Sector: Systems Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOk1Z_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#8. Fortive Corp. (FTV)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$2.52)
- Market cap: $23.3 billion
- Headquarters: Everett
- Sector: Industrial Machinery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03meZc_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#7. Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$3.26)
- Market cap: $116.8 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZHWW_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#6. Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)

- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$0.94)
- Market cap: $23.2 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Specialized REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136740_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#5. F5 (FFIV)

- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$4.45)
- Market cap: $9.0 billion
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Sector: Communications Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWMUo_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#4. Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$11.51)
- Market cap: $214.4 billion
- Headquarters: Issaquah
- Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bbfuj_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#3. ZoomInfo Technologies Class A (ZI)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.23)
- Market cap: $11.7 billion
- Headquarters: Vancouver
- Sector: Interactive Media & Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOwh8_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#2. Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$2.89)
- Market cap: $18.1 billion
- Headquarters: Kirkland
- Sector: Semiconductors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7Gxr_0irKDvPA00
Stacker

#1. Seagen (SGEN)

- Last week price change: +1.3% (+$1.59)
- Market cap: $23.0 billion
- Headquarters: Bothell
- Sector: Biotechnology

