Best-performing Washington stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Washington last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Washington, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 17 stocks that met the criteria in Washington were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#17. Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

- Last week price change: -10.8% (-$4.14)

- Market cap: $8.1 billion

- Headquarters: Seattle

- Sector: Real Estate Services

#16. Zillow Group Class C (Z)

- Last week price change: -9.3% (-$3.58)

- Market cap: $8.1 billion

- Headquarters: Seattle

- Sector: Real Estate Services

#15. Expedia Group (EXPE)

- Last week price change: -9.2% (-$9.59)

- Market cap: $14.2 billion

- Headquarters: Bellevue

- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

#14. T-Mobile US (TMUS)

- Last week price change: -7.1% (-$10.84)

- Market cap: $176.1 billion

- Headquarters: Bellevue

- Sector: Wireless Telecommunication Services

#13. Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

- Last week price change: -6.6% (-$7.61)

- Market cap: $17.2 billion

- Headquarters: Seattle

- Sector: Air Freight & Logistics

#12. Amazon.com (AMZN)

- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$5.04)

- Market cap: $908.9 billion

- Headquarters: Seattle

- Sector: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

#11. Alaska Air Group (ALK)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$2.14)

- Market cap: $5.7 billion

- Headquarters: Seatac

- Sector: Airlines

#10. PACCAR (PCAR)

- Last week price change: -4.3% (-$4.53)

- Market cap: $35.2 billion

- Headquarters: Bellevue

- Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

#9. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$9.60)

- Market cap: $1,829.5 billion

- Headquarters: Redmond

- Sector: Systems Software

#8. Fortive Corp. (FTV)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$2.52)

- Market cap: $23.3 billion

- Headquarters: Everett

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

#7. Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$3.26)

- Market cap: $116.8 billion

- Headquarters: Seattle

- Sector: Restaurants

#6. Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)

- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$0.94)

- Market cap: $23.2 billion

- Headquarters: Seattle

- Sector: Specialized REITs

#5. F5 (FFIV)

- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$4.45)

- Market cap: $9.0 billion

- Headquarters: Seattle

- Sector: Communications Equipment

#4. Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$11.51)

- Market cap: $214.4 billion

- Headquarters: Issaquah

- Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers

#3. ZoomInfo Technologies Class A (ZI)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.23)

- Market cap: $11.7 billion

- Headquarters: Vancouver

- Sector: Interactive Media & Services

#2. Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$2.89)

- Market cap: $18.1 billion

- Headquarters: Kirkland

- Sector: Semiconductors

#1. Seagen (SGEN)

- Last week price change: +1.3% (+$1.59)

- Market cap: $23.0 billion

- Headquarters: Bothell

- Sector: Biotechnology