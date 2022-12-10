Best-performing New York stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in New York last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in New York, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 77 stocks met the criteria in New York.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +19.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Coty Class A (COTY)
- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$0.18)
- Market cap: $6.7 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Personal Products
#29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$3.00)
- Market cap: $387.7 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Diversified Banks
#28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$16.33)
- Market cap: $80.3 billion
- Headquarters: Tarrytown
- Sector: Biotechnology
#27. Brixmor Property Group (BRX)
- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$0.49)
- Market cap: $6.8 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Retail REITs
#26. Philip Morris International (PM)
- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$2.21)
- Market cap: $158.3 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Tobacco
#25. Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)
- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$0.13)
- Market cap: $23.8 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Cable & Satellite
#24. Loews Corp. (L)
- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$1.19)
- Market cap: $13.4 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#23. Verizon Communications (VZ)
- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$0.78)
- Market cap: $157.1 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
#22. Xylem/NY (XYL)
- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$2.30)
- Market cap: $20.0 billion
- Headquarters: Rye Brook
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#21. American Express Co. (AXP)
- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$2.85)
- Market cap: $115.0 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Consumer Finance
#20. National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)
- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$1.12)
- Market cap: $5.8 billion
- Headquarters: Williamsville
- Sector: Gas Utilities
#19. Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC)
- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$2.85)
- Market cap: $84.8 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Insurance Brokers
#18. PepsiCo (PEP)
- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$2.59)
- Market cap: $252.3 billion
- Headquarters: Purchase
- Sector: Soft Drinks
#17. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK)
- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$0.51)
- Market cap: $36.1 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
#16. International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$1.62)
- Market cap: $133.0 billion
- Headquarters: Armonk
- Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
#15. BlackRock (BLK)
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$6.03)
- Market cap: $106.2 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
#14. Consolidated Edison (ED)
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.82)
- Market cap: $34.3 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Multi-Utilities
#13. International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.71)
- Market cap: $27.3 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#12. Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- Last week price change: -0.6% (-$0.12)
- Market cap: $10.1 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Mortgage REITs
#11. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL)
- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.39)
- Market cap: $65.0 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Household Products
#10. American International Group (AIG)
- Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.24)
- Market cap: $46.4 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Multi-line Insurance
#9. VICI Properties (VICI)
- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.10)
- Market cap: $32.7 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Specialized REITs
#8. Datadog Class A (DDOG)
- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.15)
- Market cap: $21.8 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Application Software
#7. MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX)
- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.23)
- Market cap: $10.6 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Financial Exchanges & Data
#6. Estee Lauder Cos. Class A (EL)
- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$1.40)
- Market cap: $85.8 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Personal Products
#5. Life Storage (LSI)
- Last week price change: +1.4% (+$1.45)
- Market cap: $9.1 billion
- Headquarters: Williamsville
- Sector: Specialized REITs
#4. Assurant (AIZ)
- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$1.88)
- Market cap: $6.9 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Multi-line Insurance
#3. Pfizer (PFE)
- Last week price change: +1.6% (+$0.81)
- Market cap: $290.3 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Pharmaceuticals
#2. Tradeweb Markets Class A (TW)
- Last week price change: +1.8% (+$1.13)
- Market cap: $7.2 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Financial Exchanges & Data
#1. MongoDB Class A (MDB)
- Last week price change: +19.7% (+$31.58)
- Market cap: $13.2 billion
- Headquarters: New York
- Sector: Internet Services & Infrastructure
