Best-performing Nevada stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Nevada last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Nevada, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 7 stocks that met the criteria in Nevada were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned -0.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#7. Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$2.04)

- Market cap: $10.6 billion

- Headquarters: Las Vegas

- Sector: Casinos & Gaming

#6. Amerco (UHAL)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$2.47)

- Market cap: $1.3 billion

- Headquarters: Reno

- Sector: Trucking

#5. Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$1.18)

- Market cap: $6.1 billion

- Headquarters: Las Vegas

- Sector: Casinos & Gaming

#4. MGM Resorts International (MGM)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$0.73)

- Market cap: $14.0 billion

- Headquarters: Las Vegas

- Sector: Casinos & Gaming

#3. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$0.65)

- Market cap: $36.2 billion

- Headquarters: Las Vegas

- Sector: Casinos & Gaming

#2. Light & Wonder (LNW)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.50)

- Market cap: $5.9 billion

- Headquarters: Las Vegas

- Sector: Casinos & Gaming

#1. Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.16)

- Market cap: $9.6 billion

- Headquarters: Paradise

- Sector: Casinos & Gaming