Best-performing Missouri stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Missouri last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Missouri, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 14 stocks that met the criteria in Missouri were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +6.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFk7t_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#14. Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

- Last week price change: -6.4% (-$4.11)
- Market cap: $6.4 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNQBz_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#13. Commerce Bancshares/MO (CBSH)

- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$3.78)
- Market cap: $8.0 billion
- Headquarters: Kansas City
- Sector: Regional Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szmtl_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#12. Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$10.06)
- Market cap: $13.2 billion
- Headquarters: Monett
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQn8I_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#11. Post Holdings (POST)

- Last week price change: -5.0% (-$4.78)
- Market cap: $5.3 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvSJm_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#10. Olin Corp. (OLN)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$2.79)
- Market cap: $7.4 billion
- Headquarters: Clayton
- Sector: Commodity Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzxIR_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#9. O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$30.61)
- Market cap: $51.8 billion
- Headquarters: Springfield
- Sector: Automotive Retail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2Cqw_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#8. Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$4.05)
- Market cap: $9.4 billion
- Headquarters: Chesterfield
- Sector: Reinsurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INB26_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#7. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$2.68)
- Market cap: $55.7 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VikyP_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#6. Amdocs Ltd. (DOX)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$1.95)
- Market cap: $11.6 billion
- Headquarters: Chesterfield
- Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JT3lQ_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#5. H&R Block (HRB)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.78)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: Kansas City
- Sector: Specialized Consumer Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtIEu_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#4. Centene Corp. (CNC)

- Last week price change: +0.5% (+$0.46)
- Market cap: $48.8 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Managed Health Care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlgiG_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#3. Ameren Corp. (AEE)

- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.57)
- Market cap: $22.9 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Multi-Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7Wd5_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#2. Bunge Ltd. (BG)

- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$0.68)
- Market cap: $14.3 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Agricultural Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQYJU_0irKDskz00
Stacker

#1. Evergy (EVRG)

- Last week price change: +6.6% (+$3.89)
- Market cap: $14.3 billion
- Headquarters: Kansas City
- Sector: Electric Utilities

