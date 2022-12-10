Best-performing Missouri stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Missouri last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Missouri, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 14 stocks that met the criteria in Missouri were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +6.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#14. Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)
- Last week price change: -6.4% (-$4.11)
- Market cap: $6.4 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage
#13. Commerce Bancshares/MO (CBSH)
- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$3.78)
- Market cap: $8.0 billion
- Headquarters: Kansas City
- Sector: Regional Banks
#12. Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)
- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$10.06)
- Market cap: $13.2 billion
- Headquarters: Monett
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#11. Post Holdings (POST)
- Last week price change: -5.0% (-$4.78)
- Market cap: $5.3 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
#10. Olin Corp. (OLN)
- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$2.79)
- Market cap: $7.4 billion
- Headquarters: Clayton
- Sector: Commodity Chemicals
#9. O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$30.61)
- Market cap: $51.8 billion
- Headquarters: Springfield
- Sector: Automotive Retail
#8. Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$4.05)
- Market cap: $9.4 billion
- Headquarters: Chesterfield
- Sector: Reinsurance
#7. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)
- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$2.68)
- Market cap: $55.7 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment
#6. Amdocs Ltd. (DOX)
- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$1.95)
- Market cap: $11.6 billion
- Headquarters: Chesterfield
- Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
#5. H&R Block (HRB)
- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.78)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: Kansas City
- Sector: Specialized Consumer Services
#4. Centene Corp. (CNC)
- Last week price change: +0.5% (+$0.46)
- Market cap: $48.8 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Managed Health Care
#3. Ameren Corp. (AEE)
- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.57)
- Market cap: $22.9 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Multi-Utilities
#2. Bunge Ltd. (BG)
- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$0.68)
- Market cap: $14.3 billion
- Headquarters: St Louis
- Sector: Agricultural Products
#1. Evergy (EVRG)
- Last week price change: +6.6% (+$3.89)
- Market cap: $14.3 billion
- Headquarters: Kansas City
- Sector: Electric Utilities
