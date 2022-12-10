ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week

 4 days ago

photofriday // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#4. Hasbro (HAS)

- Last week price change: -6.0% (-$3.82)
- Market cap: $8.2 billion
- Headquarters: Pawtucket
- Sector: Leisure Products

#3. Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$1.88)
- Market cap: $19.6 billion
- Headquarters: Providence
- Sector: Regional Banks

#2. CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

- Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.93)
- Market cap: $133.6 billion
- Headquarters: Woonsocket
- Sector: Health Care Services

#1. Textron (TXT)

- Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.41)
- Market cap: $15.0 billion
- Headquarters: Providence
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

