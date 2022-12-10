ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best-performing Louisiana stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Louisiana last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Louisiana, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 5 stocks that met the criteria in Louisiana were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#5. Lamar Advertising Co. Class A (LAMR)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$4.57)
- Market cap: $8.3 billion
- Headquarters: Baton Rouge
- Sector: Specialized REITs

#4. Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

- Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.02)
- Market cap: $5.7 billion
- Headquarters: Monroe
- Sector: Alternative Carriers

#3. Pool Corp. (POOL)

- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.58)
- Market cap: $12.9 billion
- Headquarters: Covington
- Sector: Distributors

#2. Entergy Corp. (ETR)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.96)
- Market cap: $23.8 billion
- Headquarters: New Orleans
- Sector: Electric Utilities

#1. LHC Group (LHCG)

- Last week price change: +1.9% (+$3.02)
- Market cap: $5.1 billion
- Headquarters: Lafayette
- Sector: Health Care Services

