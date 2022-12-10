photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Texas stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. Copart (CPRT)

- Last week price change: -5.0% (-$3.36)

- Market cap: $15.2 billion

- Headquarters: Dallas

- Sector: Diversified Support Services

#29. KBR (KBR)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$2.51)

- Market cap: $7.0 billion

- Headquarters: Houston

- Sector: Research & Consulting Services

#28. agilon health (AGL)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$0.82)

- Market cap: $7.1 billion

- Headquarters: Austin

- Sector: Health Care Services

#27. First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

- Last week price change: -4.4% (-$1.64)

- Market cap: $5.1 billion

- Headquarters: Abilene

- Sector: Regional Banks

#26. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

- Last week price change: -4.4% (-$1.74)

- Market cap: $22.6 billion

- Headquarters: Dallas

- Sector: Airlines

#25. McKesson Corp. (MCK)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$15.44)

- Market cap: $52.7 billion

- Headquarters: Irving

- Sector: Health Care Distributors

#24. Globe Life (GL)

- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$4.62)

- Market cap: $11.3 billion

- Headquarters: Mckinney

- Sector: Life & Health Insurance

#23. Sysco Corp. (SYY)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$3.10)

- Market cap: $41.7 billion

- Headquarters: Houston

- Sector: Food Distributors

#22. Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$1.62)

- Market cap: $5.6 billion

- Headquarters: Irving

- Sector: Steel

#21. Camden Property Trust (CPT)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$3.88)

- Market cap: $12.4 billion

- Headquarters: Houston

- Sector: Residential REITs

#20. Quanta Services (PWR)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$4.93)

- Market cap: $21.2 billion

- Headquarters: Houston

- Sector: Construction & Engineering

#19. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$4.55)

- Market cap: $8.8 billion

- Headquarters: San Antonio

- Sector: Regional Banks

#18. Lennox International (LII)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$8.50)

- Market cap: $9.1 billion

- Headquarters: Richardson

- Sector: Building Products

#17. American Airlines Group (AAL)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$0.44)

- Market cap: $8.8 billion

- Headquarters: Fort Worth

- Sector: Airlines

#16. Service Corp. International/US (SCI)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$1.91)

- Market cap: $10.6 billion

- Headquarters: Houston

- Sector: Specialized Consumer Services

#15. Invitation Homes (INVH)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$0.77)

- Market cap: $19.3 billion

- Headquarters: Dallas

- Sector: Residential REITs

#14. Texas Instruments (TXN)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$3.40)

- Market cap: $158.2 billion

- Headquarters: Dallas

- Sector: Semiconductors

#13. Westlake Corp. (WLK)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.98)

- Market cap: $13.6 billion

- Headquarters: Houston

- Sector: Commodity Chemicals

#12. Waste Management (WM)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$2.98)

- Market cap: $68.5 billion

- Headquarters: Houston

- Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services

#11. Darling Ingredients (DAR)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$0.85)

- Market cap: $10.0 billion

- Headquarters: Irving

- Sector: Agricultural Products

#10. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$1.73)

- Market cap: $46.0 billion

- Headquarters: Irving

- Sector: Household Products

#9. DR Horton (DHI)

- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$0.99)

- Market cap: $29.4 billion

- Headquarters: Arlington

- Sector: Homebuilding

#8. CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.22)

- Market cap: $19.2 billion

- Headquarters: Houston

- Sector: Multi-Utilities

#7. Nexstar Media Group Class A (NXST)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$1.31)

- Market cap: $6.9 billion

- Headquarters: Irving

- Sector: Broadcasting

#6. Vistra Corp. (VST)

- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.13)

- Market cap: $9.5 billion

- Headquarters: Irving

- Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra

#5. Crown Castle (CCI)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.35)

- Market cap: $60.5 billion

- Headquarters: Houston

- Sector: Specialized REITs

#4. Signify Health Class A (SGFY)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.07)

- Market cap: $5.1 billion

- Headquarters: Dallas

- Sector: Health Care Services

#3. AT&T (T)

- Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.07)

- Market cap: $136.1 billion

- Headquarters: Dallas

- Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

#2. Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.13)

- Market cap: $16.6 billion

- Headquarters: Dallas

- Sector: Gas Utilities

#1. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

- Last week price change: +3.6% (+$2.25)

- Market cap: $9.6 billion

- Headquarters: Dallas

- Sector: Building Products

