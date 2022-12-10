ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Best-performing Texas stocks last week

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13H7V7_0irKDp6o00

photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Texas stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tOGr_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#30. Copart (CPRT)

- Last week price change: -5.0% (-$3.36)
- Market cap: $15.2 billion
- Headquarters: Dallas
- Sector: Diversified Support Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lj3s0_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#29. KBR (KBR)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$2.51)
- Market cap: $7.0 billion
- Headquarters: Houston
- Sector: Research & Consulting Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgylV_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#28. agilon health (AGL)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$0.82)
- Market cap: $7.1 billion
- Headquarters: Austin
- Sector: Health Care Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTMVv_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#27. First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

- Last week price change: -4.4% (-$1.64)
- Market cap: $5.1 billion
- Headquarters: Abilene
- Sector: Regional Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYp73_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#26. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

- Last week price change: -4.4% (-$1.74)
- Market cap: $22.6 billion
- Headquarters: Dallas
- Sector: Airlines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ0Eo_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#25. McKesson Corp. (MCK)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$15.44)
- Market cap: $52.7 billion
- Headquarters: Irving
- Sector: Health Care Distributors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Gs8U_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#24. Globe Life (GL)

- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$4.62)
- Market cap: $11.3 billion
- Headquarters: Mckinney
- Sector: Life & Health Insurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMmZD_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#23. Sysco Corp. (SYY)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$3.10)
- Market cap: $41.7 billion
- Headquarters: Houston
- Sector: Food Distributors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQP8D_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#22. Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$1.62)
- Market cap: $5.6 billion
- Headquarters: Irving
- Sector: Steel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bO8W4_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#21. Camden Property Trust (CPT)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$3.88)
- Market cap: $12.4 billion
- Headquarters: Houston
- Sector: Residential REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhzPL_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#20. Quanta Services (PWR)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$4.93)
- Market cap: $21.2 billion
- Headquarters: Houston
- Sector: Construction & Engineering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197BFc_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#19. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$4.55)
- Market cap: $8.8 billion
- Headquarters: San Antonio
- Sector: Regional Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfRyr_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#18. Lennox International (LII)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$8.50)
- Market cap: $9.1 billion
- Headquarters: Richardson
- Sector: Building Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3MP8_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#17. American Airlines Group (AAL)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$0.44)
- Market cap: $8.8 billion
- Headquarters: Fort Worth
- Sector: Airlines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2Qb5_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#16. Service Corp. International/US (SCI)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$1.91)
- Market cap: $10.6 billion
- Headquarters: Houston
- Sector: Specialized Consumer Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQV86_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#15. Invitation Homes (INVH)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$0.77)
- Market cap: $19.3 billion
- Headquarters: Dallas
- Sector: Residential REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Q2o6_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#14. Texas Instruments (TXN)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$3.40)
- Market cap: $158.2 billion
- Headquarters: Dallas
- Sector: Semiconductors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0nyv_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#13. Westlake Corp. (WLK)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.98)
- Market cap: $13.6 billion
- Headquarters: Houston
- Sector: Commodity Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRuMJ_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#12. Waste Management (WM)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$2.98)
- Market cap: $68.5 billion
- Headquarters: Houston
- Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqE74_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#11. Darling Ingredients (DAR)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$0.85)
- Market cap: $10.0 billion
- Headquarters: Irving
- Sector: Agricultural Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ErI3_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#10. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$1.73)
- Market cap: $46.0 billion
- Headquarters: Irving
- Sector: Household Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjfAR_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#9. DR Horton (DHI)

- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$0.99)
- Market cap: $29.4 billion
- Headquarters: Arlington
- Sector: Homebuilding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8xC3_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#8. CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.22)
- Market cap: $19.2 billion
- Headquarters: Houston
- Sector: Multi-Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30k3E9_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#7. Nexstar Media Group Class A (NXST)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$1.31)
- Market cap: $6.9 billion
- Headquarters: Irving
- Sector: Broadcasting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYEmq_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#6. Vistra Corp. (VST)

- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.13)
- Market cap: $9.5 billion
- Headquarters: Irving
- Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CG5k1_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#5. Crown Castle (CCI)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.35)
- Market cap: $60.5 billion
- Headquarters: Houston
- Sector: Specialized REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFQTZ_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#4. Signify Health Class A (SGFY)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.07)
- Market cap: $5.1 billion
- Headquarters: Dallas
- Sector: Health Care Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pT7z2_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#3. AT&T (T)

- Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.07)
- Market cap: $136.1 billion
- Headquarters: Dallas
- Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3Xh8_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#2. Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.13)
- Market cap: $16.6 billion
- Headquarters: Dallas
- Sector: Gas Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4viK_0irKDp6o00
Stacker

#1. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

- Last week price change: +3.6% (+$2.25)
- Market cap: $9.6 billion
- Headquarters: Dallas
- Sector: Building Products

