Best-performing Alabama stocks last week

 4 days ago

photofriday // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Alabama last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Alabama, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Alabama were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned -1.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#4. Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

- Last week price change: -9.3% (-$1.21)
- Market cap: $7.1 billion
- Headquarters: Birmingham
- Sector: Health Care REITs

#3. Regions Financial Corp. (RF)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$1.14)
- Market cap: $20.6 billion
- Headquarters: Birmingham
- Sector: Regional Banks

#2. Encompass Health Corp. (EHC)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$1.83)
- Market cap: $5.6 billion
- Headquarters: Birmingham
- Sector: Health Care Facilities

#1. Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC)

- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$2.04)
- Market cap: $24.2 billion
- Headquarters: Birmingham
- Sector: Construction Materials

