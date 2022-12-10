photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Connecticut stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Connecticut last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Connecticut, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 24 stocks that met the criteria in Connecticut were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#24. Webster Financial Corp. (WBS)

- Last week price change: -12.3% (-$6.63)

- Market cap: $8.2 billion

- Headquarters: Waterbury

- Sector: Regional Banks

#23. Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

- Last week price change: -6.9% (-$1.83)

- Market cap: $6.1 billion

- Headquarters: Norwalk

- Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

#22. Crane Holdings Co. (CR)

- Last week price change: -5.8% (-$6.16)

- Market cap: $5.6 billion

- Headquarters: Stamford

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

#21. Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$1.12)

- Market cap: $6.2 billion

- Headquarters: Greenwich

- Sector: Mortgage REITs

#20. XPO Logistics (XPO)

- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$1.98)

- Market cap: $4.2 billion

- Headquarters: Greenwich

- Sector: Trucking

#19. RBC Bearings (RBC)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$10.73)

- Market cap: $6.3 billion

- Headquarters: Oxford

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

#18. FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$21.41)

- Market cap: $17.1 billion

- Headquarters: Norwalk

- Sector: Financial Exchanges & Data

#17. Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$3.25)

- Market cap: $7.8 billion

- Headquarters: Greenwich

- Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage

#16. EMCOR Group (EME)

- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$5.33)

- Market cap: $7.1 billion

- Headquarters: Norwalk

- Sector: Construction & Engineering

#15. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.71)

- Market cap: $11.7 billion

- Headquarters: New Britain

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

#14. SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$1.75)

- Market cap: $13.0 billion

- Headquarters: Windsor

- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#13. Booking Holdings (BKNG)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$65.46)

- Market cap: $78.4 billion

- Headquarters: Norwalk

- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

#12. Charter Communications Class A (CHTR)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$12.12)

- Market cap: $59.2 billion

- Headquarters: Stamford

- Sector: Cable & Satellite

#11. Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$1.53)

- Market cap: $5.8 billion

- Headquarters: Stamford

- Sector: Metal & Glass Containers

#10. W R Berkley Corp. (WRB)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$2.11)

- Market cap: $19.5 billion

- Headquarters: Greenwich

- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#9. Amphenol Corp. Class A (APH)

- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$2.11)

- Market cap: $46.7 billion

- Headquarters: Wallingford

- Sector: Electronic Components

#8. Gartner (IT)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$8.69)

- Market cap: $27.1 billion

- Headquarters: Stamford

- Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services

#7. Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$1.29)

- Market cap: $32.7 billion

- Headquarters: Farmington

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

#6. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$1.20)

- Market cap: $23.7 billion

- Headquarters: Hartford

- Sector: Multi-line Insurance

#5. United Rentals (URI)

- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$3.94)

- Market cap: $24.4 billion

- Headquarters: Stamford

- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

#4. Avangrid (AGR)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.31)

- Market cap: $16.5 billion

- Headquarters: Orange

- Sector: Electric Utilities

#3. Synchrony Financial (SYF)

- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.19)

- Market cap: $15.8 billion

- Headquarters: Stamford

- Sector: Consumer Finance

#2. Hubbell Class B (HUBB)

- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.22)

- Market cap: $13.4 billion

- Headquarters: Shelton

- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

#1. Cigna Corp. (CI)

- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$4.92)

- Market cap: $101.5 billion

- Headquarters: Bloomfield

- Sector: Health Care Services