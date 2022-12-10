Best-performing Connecticut stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Connecticut last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Connecticut, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 24 stocks that met the criteria in Connecticut were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#24. Webster Financial Corp. (WBS)
- Last week price change: -12.3% (-$6.63)
- Market cap: $8.2 billion
- Headquarters: Waterbury
- Sector: Regional Banks
#23. Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
- Last week price change: -6.9% (-$1.83)
- Market cap: $6.1 billion
- Headquarters: Norwalk
- Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
#22. Crane Holdings Co. (CR)
- Last week price change: -5.8% (-$6.16)
- Market cap: $5.6 billion
- Headquarters: Stamford
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#21. Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
- Last week price change: -5.3% (-$1.12)
- Market cap: $6.2 billion
- Headquarters: Greenwich
- Sector: Mortgage REITs
#20. XPO Logistics (XPO)
- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$1.98)
- Market cap: $4.2 billion
- Headquarters: Greenwich
- Sector: Trucking
#19. RBC Bearings (RBC)
- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$10.73)
- Market cap: $6.3 billion
- Headquarters: Oxford
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#18. FactSet Research Systems (FDS)
- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$21.41)
- Market cap: $17.1 billion
- Headquarters: Norwalk
- Sector: Financial Exchanges & Data
#17. Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)
- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$3.25)
- Market cap: $7.8 billion
- Headquarters: Greenwich
- Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage
#16. EMCOR Group (EME)
- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$5.33)
- Market cap: $7.1 billion
- Headquarters: Norwalk
- Sector: Construction & Engineering
#15. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.71)
- Market cap: $11.7 billion
- Headquarters: New Britain
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#14. SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)
- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$1.75)
- Market cap: $13.0 billion
- Headquarters: Windsor
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#13. Booking Holdings (BKNG)
- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$65.46)
- Market cap: $78.4 billion
- Headquarters: Norwalk
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
#12. Charter Communications Class A (CHTR)
- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$12.12)
- Market cap: $59.2 billion
- Headquarters: Stamford
- Sector: Cable & Satellite
#11. Silgan Holdings (SLGN)
- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$1.53)
- Market cap: $5.8 billion
- Headquarters: Stamford
- Sector: Metal & Glass Containers
#10. W R Berkley Corp. (WRB)
- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$2.11)
- Market cap: $19.5 billion
- Headquarters: Greenwich
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#9. Amphenol Corp. Class A (APH)
- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$2.11)
- Market cap: $46.7 billion
- Headquarters: Wallingford
- Sector: Electronic Components
#8. Gartner (IT)
- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$8.69)
- Market cap: $27.1 billion
- Headquarters: Stamford
- Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
#7. Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS)
- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$1.29)
- Market cap: $32.7 billion
- Headquarters: Farmington
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#6. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)
- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$1.20)
- Market cap: $23.7 billion
- Headquarters: Hartford
- Sector: Multi-line Insurance
#5. United Rentals (URI)
- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$3.94)
- Market cap: $24.4 billion
- Headquarters: Stamford
- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors
#4. Avangrid (AGR)
- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.31)
- Market cap: $16.5 billion
- Headquarters: Orange
- Sector: Electric Utilities
#3. Synchrony Financial (SYF)
- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.19)
- Market cap: $15.8 billion
- Headquarters: Stamford
- Sector: Consumer Finance
#2. Hubbell Class B (HUBB)
- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.22)
- Market cap: $13.4 billion
- Headquarters: Shelton
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment
#1. Cigna Corp. (CI)
- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$4.92)
- Market cap: $101.5 billion
- Headquarters: Bloomfield
- Sector: Health Care Services
