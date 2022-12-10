ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best-performing North Carolina stocks last week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

photofriday // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in North Carolina last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in North Carolina, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 20 stocks that met the criteria in North Carolina were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Stacker

#20. Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

- Last week price change: -10.9% (-$31.03)
- Market cap: $29.7 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

Stacker

#19. Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

- Last week price change: -10.3% (-$3.70)
- Market cap: $259.8 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Diversified Banks

Stacker

#18. Truist Financial Corp. (TFC)

- Last week price change: -6.6% (-$2.98)
- Market cap: $55.8 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Regional Banks

Stacker

#17. Lowe's Cos. (LOW)

- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$13.07)
- Market cap: $125.2 billion
- Headquarters: Mooresville
- Sector: Home Improvement Retail

Stacker

#16. Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$10.60)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: Davidson
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

Stacker

#15. Sealed Air Corp. (SEE)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$2.73)
- Market cap: $7.3 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Paper Packaging

Stacker

#14. Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$1.53)
- Market cap: $4.9 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Diversified Support Services

Stacker

#13. Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$7.13)
- Market cap: $8.8 billion
- Headquarters: Raleigh
- Sector: Automotive Retail

Stacker

#12. Nucor Corp. (NUE)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$7.13)
- Market cap: $37.7 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Steel

Stacker

#11. First Citizens BancShares/NC Class A (FCNCA)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$37.25)
- Market cap: $10.5 billion
- Headquarters: Raleigh
- Sector: Regional Banks

Stacker

#10. IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$9.20)
- Market cap: $38.7 billion
- Headquarters: Durham
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#9. Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$10.62)
- Market cap: $32.3 billion
- Headquarters: Thomasville
- Sector: Trucking

Stacker

#8. Honeywell International (HON)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$7.45)
- Market cap: $142.3 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Industrial Conglomerates

Stacker

#7. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$8.01)
- Market cap: $20.7 billion
- Headquarters: Burlington
- Sector: Health Care Services

Stacker

#6. Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$8.79)
- Market cap: $22.2 billion
- Headquarters: Raleigh
- Sector: Construction Materials

Stacker

#5. Ingersoll Rand (IR)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$1.30)
- Market cap: $21.6 billion
- Headquarters: Davidson
- Sector: Industrial Machinery

Stacker

#4. Wolfspeed (WOLF)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.62)
- Market cap: $10.3 billion
- Headquarters: Durham
- Sector: Semiconductors

Stacker

#3. Syneos Health (SYNH)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$0.56)
- Market cap: $3.5 billion
- Headquarters: Morrisville
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#2. Qorvo (QRVO)

- Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.41)
- Market cap: $9.9 billion
- Headquarters: Greensboro
- Sector: Semiconductors

Stacker

#1. Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.83)
- Market cap: $77.3 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Electric Utilities

