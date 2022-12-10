photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing North Carolina stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in North Carolina last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in North Carolina, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 20 stocks that met the criteria in North Carolina were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#20. Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

- Last week price change: -10.9% (-$31.03)

- Market cap: $29.7 billion

- Headquarters: Charlotte

- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#19. Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

- Last week price change: -10.3% (-$3.70)

- Market cap: $259.8 billion

- Headquarters: Charlotte

- Sector: Diversified Banks

#18. Truist Financial Corp. (TFC)

- Last week price change: -6.6% (-$2.98)

- Market cap: $55.8 billion

- Headquarters: Charlotte

- Sector: Regional Banks

#17. Lowe's Cos. (LOW)

- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$13.07)

- Market cap: $125.2 billion

- Headquarters: Mooresville

- Sector: Home Improvement Retail

#16. Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$10.60)

- Market cap: $6.5 billion

- Headquarters: Davidson

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#15. Sealed Air Corp. (SEE)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$2.73)

- Market cap: $7.3 billion

- Headquarters: Charlotte

- Sector: Paper Packaging

#14. Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$1.53)

- Market cap: $4.9 billion

- Headquarters: Charlotte

- Sector: Diversified Support Services

#13. Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$7.13)

- Market cap: $8.8 billion

- Headquarters: Raleigh

- Sector: Automotive Retail

#12. Nucor Corp. (NUE)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$7.13)

- Market cap: $37.7 billion

- Headquarters: Charlotte

- Sector: Steel

#11. First Citizens BancShares/NC Class A (FCNCA)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$37.25)

- Market cap: $10.5 billion

- Headquarters: Raleigh

- Sector: Regional Banks

#10. IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$9.20)

- Market cap: $38.7 billion

- Headquarters: Durham

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

#9. Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$10.62)

- Market cap: $32.3 billion

- Headquarters: Thomasville

- Sector: Trucking

#8. Honeywell International (HON)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$7.45)

- Market cap: $142.3 billion

- Headquarters: Charlotte

- Sector: Industrial Conglomerates

#7. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$8.01)

- Market cap: $20.7 billion

- Headquarters: Burlington

- Sector: Health Care Services

#6. Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$8.79)

- Market cap: $22.2 billion

- Headquarters: Raleigh

- Sector: Construction Materials

#5. Ingersoll Rand (IR)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$1.30)

- Market cap: $21.6 billion

- Headquarters: Davidson

- Sector: Industrial Machinery

#4. Wolfspeed (WOLF)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.62)

- Market cap: $10.3 billion

- Headquarters: Durham

- Sector: Semiconductors

#3. Syneos Health (SYNH)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$0.56)

- Market cap: $3.5 billion

- Headquarters: Morrisville

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

#2. Qorvo (QRVO)

- Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.41)

- Market cap: $9.9 billion

- Headquarters: Greensboro

- Sector: Semiconductors

#1. Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.83)

- Market cap: $77.3 billion

- Headquarters: Charlotte

- Sector: Electric Utilities

