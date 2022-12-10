Best-performing North Carolina stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in North Carolina last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in North Carolina, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 20 stocks that met the criteria in North Carolina were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#20. Albemarle Corp. (ALB)
- Last week price change: -10.9% (-$31.03)
- Market cap: $29.7 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#19. Bank of America Corp. (BAC)
- Last week price change: -10.3% (-$3.70)
- Market cap: $259.8 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Diversified Banks
#18. Truist Financial Corp. (TFC)
- Last week price change: -6.6% (-$2.98)
- Market cap: $55.8 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Regional Banks
#17. Lowe's Cos. (LOW)
- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$13.07)
- Market cap: $125.2 billion
- Headquarters: Mooresville
- Sector: Home Improvement Retail
#16. Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)
- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$10.60)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: Davidson
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#15. Sealed Air Corp. (SEE)
- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$2.73)
- Market cap: $7.3 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Paper Packaging
#14. Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)
- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$1.53)
- Market cap: $4.9 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Diversified Support Services
#13. Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$7.13)
- Market cap: $8.8 billion
- Headquarters: Raleigh
- Sector: Automotive Retail
#12. Nucor Corp. (NUE)
- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$7.13)
- Market cap: $37.7 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Steel
#11. First Citizens BancShares/NC Class A (FCNCA)
- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$37.25)
- Market cap: $10.5 billion
- Headquarters: Raleigh
- Sector: Regional Banks
#10. IQVIA Holdings (IQV)
- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$9.20)
- Market cap: $38.7 billion
- Headquarters: Durham
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#9. Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$10.62)
- Market cap: $32.3 billion
- Headquarters: Thomasville
- Sector: Trucking
#8. Honeywell International (HON)
- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$7.45)
- Market cap: $142.3 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Industrial Conglomerates
#7. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)
- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$8.01)
- Market cap: $20.7 billion
- Headquarters: Burlington
- Sector: Health Care Services
#6. Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$8.79)
- Market cap: $22.2 billion
- Headquarters: Raleigh
- Sector: Construction Materials
#5. Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$1.30)
- Market cap: $21.6 billion
- Headquarters: Davidson
- Sector: Industrial Machinery
#4. Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.62)
- Market cap: $10.3 billion
- Headquarters: Durham
- Sector: Semiconductors
#3. Syneos Health (SYNH)
- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$0.56)
- Market cap: $3.5 billion
- Headquarters: Morrisville
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#2. Qorvo (QRVO)
- Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.41)
- Market cap: $9.9 billion
- Headquarters: Greensboro
- Sector: Semiconductors
#1. Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)
- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.83)
- Market cap: $77.3 billion
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Sector: Electric Utilities
