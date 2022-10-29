Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
KLFY News 10
Governor John Bel Edwards visits Lafayette
Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lafayette earlier today to have a discussion on reinvested savings from the criminal justice reform that was passed five years ago.
KLFY News 10
Opelousas Chief of Police candidates: their stories, missions and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for the Chief of Police in Opelousas to hear their stories, their missions, and their x-factor, starting with incumbent Martin McLendon.
theadvocate.com
Arraignment set for Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors will have his first court appearance next month. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, is scheduled for...
NOLA.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
KATC News
Advocate: Guillory updates financial disclosure
Last month, the Advocate reported that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's ethics report was incomplete; now they're reporting he has revised those reports
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
KLFY News 10
Crowley Middle School on lockdown Tuesday, quickly lifted
Crowley Middle School went on lockdown early Tuesday due to a report of a weapon near campus, but was lifted before 9 a.m., authorities said.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
theadvocate.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
Man takes plea deal in crash that killed 12-year-old; receives 5-year sentence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday, Oct. 31, and was sentenced to five years in prison as part of a deal in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy in 2017, according to court documents. Court filings...
NOLA.com
A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.
The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
KLFY News 10
Shooting in Melville leaves victim seeking justice
A shooting in Melville has left one man hospitalized and afraid to return home.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
KATC News
St. Landry Parish School Board member Accused of Shooting Neighbor
According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, Joshua Boudreaux accidentally shot his neighbor in the leg, while aiming to shoot a dog on Sunday.
KATC News
UPDATE: Student arrested in Northside threat
The student was arrested and booked into the detention center on a charge of terrorizing, Lafayette Police say.
theadvocate.com
Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135
A Lafayette offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico. QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.
KATC News
Unlock your family history Nov. 19 at the Delta Grand
The St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux invites the public for a presentation on November 19, by Alex D. Lee, the new St. Landry Parish Archivist.
KLFY News 10
Arnaudville man shoots at dog, accidentally hits neighbor
A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting his neighbor while trying to shoot a dog, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
