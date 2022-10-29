ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property

The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.

The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.
BATON ROUGE, LA

