An 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm on Friday night at the Holliday Inn Express. He was transported to Ochsner LSU. A man was shot in the back around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Another man was shot around 11 a.m. on Sunday while walking with his girlfriend. The victim was shot by a passing vehicle. Police are seeking suspects in all cases.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO