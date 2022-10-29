Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Feud in Louisiana Over What Regions Are Really Cajun
Shreveport Bossier and all of north Louisiana are getting lots of disrespect from hundreds of folks in south Louisiana. It's a map called "Is It Cajun?" A group called "Developing Lafayette" posted this map and on this map, all of north Louisiana is listed as part of southern Arkansas. Shreveport is listed as a suburb of Dallas. The entire Baton Rouge and New Orleans region is listed as part of southern Mississippi. Lake Charles is listed as part of east Texas.
Shreveport Can Brag About it’s Latest Newly Published Author Now
The City of Shreveport can now add the name of another published author to its list of local dignitaries! A lot of people don't realize this, but many writers have called Shreveport home, like William Joyce, James Dobson, Kevyn Aucoin, Judy Christie, Tom Logan, and more!. The latest published author...
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments
Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
bizmagsb.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Shreveport location Nov. 4
Shreveport is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 4 when locally owned and operated Youree Crumbl Cookies, located at 7020 Youree Drive Suite F, Shreveport, LA, 71105, opens its doors. Store owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
q973radio.com
Shreveport Group Therapy: She Accidentally Opened Her Co-Workers PayCheck Stub!
Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we talked to Michelle. She accidentally opened a co-workers paycheck stub....
Louisiana physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally.
KSLA
KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
KSLA
Shreveport street dedicated in honor of Lloyd Thompson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He was known for his advocacy in the Black community as the president of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP, and later was elected as a Caddo Parish School Board member. Lloyd Thompson worked tirelessly for equality and for the children. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Michael...
ktalnews.com
Candidate Profile: Frustration with current conditions pushed Antonio Washington to run for Council Dist. G
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Antonio Washington says he has been frustrated with the current condition of District G in Shreveport, so he decided to run for city council. Washington, who owns a trucking company, says Shreveport has great potential. “In District G, we have good communities. We have small...
bizmagsb.com
Downtown Shreveport apartment buildings see renovations
Historic apartment buildings in downtown Shreveport have been fully renovated. The $8M project was completed at the Lee Hardware and United Jewelers buildings at 719 Edwards St. The buildings were converted from industrial buildings into apartments more than two decades ago. The Lee Hardware building, built in 1909, previously housed...
ktalnews.com
Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
Rent Out an Entire Ranch for $875 Just 2 Hours From Shreveport
You Can Live Out Your Best Ranching Life For Just $875 a Night. Before you freak out at the price let me remind your his ranch is welcoming you and your 13 closest friends so make sure you split the cost with them. Silver Star Ranch Isn't Just a Beautiful...
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
KTBS
Halloween 2022 celebrated with friends and family
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News thanks all of our viewers who shared their creative Halloween photos with us this year! Here is a collection of the hundreds of fang-tastic pictures we received.
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport police respond to trio of shootings over weekend
An 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm on Friday night at the Holliday Inn Express. He was transported to Ochsner LSU. A man was shot in the back around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Another man was shot around 11 a.m. on Sunday while walking with his girlfriend. The victim was shot by a passing vehicle. Police are seeking suspects in all cases.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
Shreveport Police: Suspect Performed Obscene Act Inside Business
The Shreveport Police Department has released the images of a suspect in a crime against the public. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue on June 20th, 2022. Employees called them to the location because of a crime committed inside their store on June 18th. Reportedly a man had entered the store, and was captured on security camera performing an obscene action inside the business.
