Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Feud in Louisiana Over What Regions Are Really Cajun

Shreveport Bossier and all of north Louisiana are getting lots of disrespect from hundreds of folks in south Louisiana. It's a map called "Is It Cajun?" A group called "Developing Lafayette" posted this map and on this map, all of north Louisiana is listed as part of southern Arkansas. Shreveport is listed as a suburb of Dallas. The entire Baton Rouge and New Orleans region is listed as part of southern Mississippi. Lake Charles is listed as part of east Texas.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments

Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
CADDO PARISH, LA
bizmagsb.com

Crumbl Cookies to open Shreveport location Nov. 4

Shreveport is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 4 when locally owned and operated Youree Crumbl Cookies, located at 7020 Youree Drive Suite F, Shreveport, LA, 71105, opens its doors. Store owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms

Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport street dedicated in honor of Lloyd Thompson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He was known for his advocacy in the Black community as the president of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP, and later was elected as a Caddo Parish School Board member. Lloyd Thompson worked tirelessly for equality and for the children. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Michael...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Downtown Shreveport apartment buildings see renovations

Historic apartment buildings in downtown Shreveport have been fully renovated. The $8M project was completed at the Lee Hardware and United Jewelers buildings at 719 Edwards St. The buildings were converted from industrial buildings into apartments more than two decades ago. The Lee Hardware building, built in 1909, previously housed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Shreveport police respond to trio of shootings over weekend

An 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm on Friday night at the Holliday Inn Express. He was transported to Ochsner LSU. A man was shot in the back around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Another man was shot around 11 a.m. on Sunday while walking with his girlfriend. The victim was shot by a passing vehicle. Police are seeking suspects in all cases.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police: Suspect Performed Obscene Act Inside Business

The Shreveport Police Department has released the images of a suspect in a crime against the public. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue on June 20th, 2022. Employees called them to the location because of a crime committed inside their store on June 18th. Reportedly a man had entered the store, and was captured on security camera performing an obscene action inside the business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
