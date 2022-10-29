Javon Walton earned the nickname “Wanna” from his parents as a child, a name given to him for his unrelenting want to do anything and everything. The title is a fitting one, given the success he has achieved so far both as an actor and a boxer. Now, the multihyphenate can add brand ambassador to his resume. Walton is the latest addition to the Jordan Brand family, a lineup that includes the likes of NBA star Luka Dončić, standout NFL quarterback Dak Prescott and others. The company has also bolstered the youth presence on its roster as of late, adding both 19-year-old...

21 MINUTES AGO