Carscoops
Not Many Automakers Have An Official Champagne Partner, But Bugatti Isn’t Any Old Company
Champagne is associated with all things luxurious, sophisticated, and French, which is perhaps why it’s hardly a surprise that Bugatti, France’s most upscale automaker, is one of the few car companies in the world with an “official champagne partner.”. Founded in 2011, Champagne Carbon is a young...
Carscoops
Ram Will Unveil 1500 Revolution EV Concept At CES 2023 In January
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept will make its global debut at CES 2023 next January, not this month, as previously suggested by Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr. Stellantis’s truck folks have chosen to unveil their most important concept in years at the world’s number one tech show rather than a traditional motor show to underline how radical a departure the Revolution is from anything you can currently buy at a Ram dealership.
Carscoops
Volvo Pulls S60 Sedan From Sale In The UK, Reevaluating Its Future
Volvo has paused sales of the S60 sedan in the UK while evaluating the future of its BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class rival. As good as the Volvo S60 is, sales have dropped 51 per cent so far this year compared to 2021, hitting 16,797 units including the V60 estate. Interestingly, British sales of the V60 continue.
Carscoops
Tesla Cybertruck To Enter Mass Production At The End Of 2023, Says Report
A new report says that Tesla plans to put the Cybertruck into “mass production” starting at the end of 2023. Recent photographs and videos surrounding Cybertruck production seemed to indicate that it was drawing close. If this new report is true it would mean that reservation holders have at least another full year to wait before they get a truck that was initially promised in late 2021.
Carscoops
Can BMW’s Most Powerful EV, The iX M60, Beat Audi’s RS E-Tron GT?
The BMW iX M60 and Audi RS E-Tron GT are two very different models but as they are the most powerful electric vehicles from each brand, Carwow decided to see which one is the quickest. On paper, the RS E-Tron GT seems to have the advantage. It is powered by...
Carscoops
Caterham Is Planning A Lightweight, All-Electric Two-Seater
Caterham is planning an all-electric two-seater that it will sell alongside the long-standing Seven. The small British company believes it will be able to build combustion-powered cars until 2034 but that won’t stop it from venturing into the world of EVs with a second model. Unlike the Seven, it is expected to be a closed-body two-seater that could have a fixed roof but speaking about it with Autocar, Caterham chief executive Bob Laishley said it will retain the key characteristics that all Caterham models are known for.
Carscoops
Toyota Trailhunter Concept Introduced, Previews New Overlanding-Focused Trim For Trucks And SUVs
SEMA concepts are usually frivolous flights of fancy, but Toyota is changing that up with the Trailhunter concept. Based on the Tundra, the Trailhunter concept previews an overlanding-focused trim that will be offered on future trucks and SUVs. These models will be “purpose-built” and designed to appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
Carscoops
Dodge Won’t Totally Rule Out Straight-Six ICE Charger After 2024, CEO Says
Dodge considered extending the life of its gas-powered muscle car era by replacing its pushrod V8s with the new Stellantis Hurricane inline six, and hasn’t completely ruled out using it in future, CEO Tim Kuniskis has revealed during a media briefing last week. The Hurricane motor was unveiled earlier...
Carscoops
Ford Reportedly Giving Underperforming Employees An Ultimatum: Shape Up Or Ship Out
Ford has a message for white-collar workers and it’s ‘shape up or ship out.’. According to an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Ford is targeting “underperformers” with an ultimatum that asks them to either improve or leave the company. As part of the effort,...
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Carscoops
Zeekr’s 009 Electric Minivan Is All About Luxury And Comfort
New images of the Zeekr 009 minivan have surfaced online, showcasing it from the inside and confirming reports that it has a focus on luxury. The car manufacturer, owned by Geely, first previewed the electric minivan in early August and while it was expected to be unveiled in full later that month, the debut has been pushed back to November 1. It is also tipped to hit the market as the ‘Extreme Krypton 009,’ a name fitting of its design.
Carscoops
Volkswagen Has More Than 20,000 Orders For The All-Electric ID. Buzz
More than 20,000 orders have been placed for the all-electric ID. Buzz in Europe despite the van yet to reach dealership showrooms. The ID. Buzz is currently only offered in Europe with an 82 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive in either commercial guise or in a passenger version. “Even...
Carscoops
Ford Dealers Now Have Until Dec. 2 To Decide If They’ll Invest Up To $1.2 M On EVs
Back in September, we told you all about Ford’s plan to have dealers sign up to sell electric vehicles by October 31. Evidently, numerous dealers reached out and asked for more time to make their choice. Now, Ford is obliging and providing another month for dealers to make a decision about their future plans, pushing back the deadline to December 2.
Carscoops
Cadillac Lyriq Customers Will Get A Free Level 2 Home Charger In Canada
Cadillac will give Canadian buyers of the Lyriq help preparing their homes for their EV lifestyle. The company says it will either pay for the installation of a Level 2 home charger at Lyriq buyers’ primary residence or will offer them $750 of free charging at public chargers. The...
Carscoops
Tesla Almost Purchased Stake In World’s Largest Cobalt Producer Glencore
Tesla was interested in purchasing a stake in Swiss commodities group Glencore, the world’s largest listed trading house and biggest producer of cobalt. People familiar with the matter state that talks between the two companies started last year with Tesla pondering the possibility of purchasing a 10-20 per cent stake of Glencore. Talks continued in March when Glencore chief executive Gary Nagle made a visit to Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California.
Carscoops
Scalar Performance Unveils Fully Electric Toyota GR86 Racer
Canadian company Scalar Performance chose SEMA to debut the first EV amateur touring racecar that has been approved for competition in the NASA Super Touring Series. The SCR1 is obviously based on the Toyota GR86, but swaps the 2.0-liter engine for an electric powertrain by Hypercraft, combined with a track-focused chassis setup.
Carscoops
Evergrande Has Started Chinese Deliveries Of The Electric Hengchi 5
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group has kicked started deliveries of the all-electric Hengchi 5 SUV. The automaker, formed out of property developer China Evergrande Group, has ambitions to be a worldwide leader in electric vehicle sales and is readying a plethora of vehicles for production. The first of these, the Hengchi 5, is being produced at a plant in the northern city of Tianjin.
Carscoops
Veilside’s 2023 Nissan Z Is Taking Shape With Striking Bodykit
The 2023 Nissan Z hasn’t been in the hands of customers for long and already, famed Japanese tuner Veilside has designed and manufactured a bodykit for it. While the kit has not yet been showcased in full, a handful of images shared to Facebook offer us a good look at the car from most angles. It’s bold and much more aggressive than a typical Z and should prove popular for those wanting to make a big statement with their cars.
Carscoops
Acura Thinks The BMW M340i Has A V6 In Comparison Chart With Its Own TLX Type S
The Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD wants to be seen as a direct competitor to the BMW M340i xDrive, which is why there is a comprehensive side-to-side comparison on Acura’s official website. A closer look though reveals a mistake as the BMW’s engine is wrongfully described as a V6 instead of the inline-six that is.
Carscoops
Skip The Line And Buy This 260-Mile Rivian R1S Available Right Now
Rivian R1S reservation holders have waited a long time to finally get their hands on the all-electric SUV. The low-production Launch Edition trim with its special bits and paint color sold out fast too. Now, one has come up for sale at auction which means that someone can skip the line by purchasing it.
