As a student affairs professional with multiple advanced degrees, DeMethra LaSha “Sha” Bradley’s academic and professional paths have always intertwined. At the start of her collegiate career, as a Black studies major at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Bradley worked as a residential advisor, student health center advocate, university center chair, and custodian. Later, after completing her master’s degree in higher education and student affairs administration at the University of Vermont (UVM), Bradley served as a university conduct officer with an emphasis on academic integrity in the same university. After earning her doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies at UVM, she served as an incoming exchange students coordinator and assistant dean for academic and student affairs in the College of Education and Social Services.

