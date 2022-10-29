ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 18

Donna
2d ago

Both of these guys are trouble! Don’t vote for either of them! Election deniers!!

Reply(1)
8
Oracle Of Delphi
2d ago

Nothing wrong with investors. They are the ones who built my 401k till Biden killed 1/4 of it.

Reply
9
