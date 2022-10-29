Editor's note: On Oct. 5, we published a story with the headline: The diary of an Afghan girl killed in bombing reveals a list of unfulfilled dreams. Freelance reporter Ruchi Kumar wrote about 16-year-old Marzia Mohammadi, one of 53 people, mainly girls, killed in a suicide bombing attack on Sept. 30 on the Kaaj learning center in Kabul's predominantly Hazara ethnic neighborhood. The teenager's uncle found her diary after her death and shared it with us. She had written about her goals for the future – from riding a bike (not possible for women and girls under Taliban rule) to writing a novel to eating pizza in Italy.

