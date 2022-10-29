Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
KVCR NEWS
Ahead of Election Day, U.S. agencies warn of potential attacks by extremists
U.S. security agencies have issued a heightened threat advisory, warning of a potential attacks on political candidates, election officials and others. The alert came Friday, the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their San Francisco home. NPR has obtained the bulletin issued by the Department...
KVCR NEWS
At least 60 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed in India
MUMBAI — A suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat, killing at least 60 people. Hundreds more might be trapped underneath the rubble. People fell into the Machchu river when the incident happened Sunday night in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. Rescue operations are underway....
KVCR NEWS
'I was their teacher': A chance encounter as Afghans protest after a suicide bombing
Editor's note: On Oct. 5, we published a story with the headline: The diary of an Afghan girl killed in bombing reveals a list of unfulfilled dreams. Freelance reporter Ruchi Kumar wrote about 16-year-old Marzia Mohammadi, one of 53 people, mainly girls, killed in a suicide bombing attack on Sept. 30 on the Kaaj learning center in Kabul's predominantly Hazara ethnic neighborhood. The teenager's uncle found her diary after her death and shared it with us. She had written about her goals for the future – from riding a bike (not possible for women and girls under Taliban rule) to writing a novel to eating pizza in Italy.
KVCR NEWS
Nearly 100 people are dead and dozens are missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year with dozens more feared missing after villagers fled in the wrong direction and got buried in a boulder-laden mudslide, while more than a million others were swamped by floodwater in several provinces, officials said Monday.
KVCR NEWS
An intense global scramble is on to keep Ukraine grain deal alive, as Russia pulls out
ISTANBUL — Turkey, the United Nations and other countries are scrambling to salvage a deal that allows for the safe export of Ukrainian grain, after Russia said it was pulling out indefinitely. Russia's move caused a spike in global wheat prices and raised fresh concerns over food shortages, especially in the developing world.
KVCR NEWS
The death toll soars past 130 from suspension bridge collapse in India
MUMBAI — The death toll soared on Monday as rescue teams searched for the missing after a suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat. At least 132 people were killed when the bridge collapsed on Sunday night after people fell into the Machchu river when the incident happened in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.
KVCR NEWS
In the battle for Kherson, Ukrainian infantry officers say don't underestimate Russia
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces have made significant gains over the last several weeks, recapturing wide swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east and northeast. But now they're bracing for what could be one of their toughest battles yet: for the strategically important southern city of Kherson. "The Russians...
KVCR NEWS
Millions of Ukrainians have escaped the war. Many still can't find enough work
LVIV, Ukraine — When a wall in their two-story home collapsed under Russian bombardment, and the explosions didn't cease, the Korchevsky family left the middle-class life they'd built in Mariupol, packing what they could into a neighbor's car. Months later, jobs gone, savings depleted and unable to afford rent,...
KVCR NEWS
Over 100 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed...
KVCR NEWS
In Iran, women are protesting the hijab. In India, they're suing to wear it
MUMBAI, India — Footage of Iranian women protesting and burning their hijabs has fascinated Indians, in part because they are seeing the opposite scenario play out at home: Muslim women are suing India's government for the right to keep their hijabs on. Their lawsuit, brought by high schoolers banned...
Indonesia human rights body blames use of tear gas for soccer stampede
JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian police firing tear gas was the main trigger for a deadly soccer stampede at a stadium in East Java last month, the country's human rights commission found in a report on the incident released on Wednesday. Officials from the human rights commission (Komnas HAM) said 135 people had died in the stampede, mostly from asphyxiation, after the match at Kanjuruhan stadium on Oct. 1.
KVCR NEWS
This urban mosquito threatens to derail the fight against malaria in Africa
Early this year, a startling report came out of the city of Dire Dawa, a transportation hub in eastern Ethiopia. "It was the first urban malaria outbreak in Ethiopia during the dry season," says Sarah Zohdy, a CDC entomologist who works with the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative. "And for context," she adds, "dry season malaria in Ethiopia is not something that happens."
KVCR NEWS
Russia is suspending a Ukraine grain export that had helped bring down food prices
KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal which has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and has brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone...
North Korea fires 17 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment".
