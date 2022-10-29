ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food assistance application sites coming to North County

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
– Locals who are struggling to afford groceries can try applying for CalFresh at upcoming sign-up events. CalFresh is California’s largest supplemental nutrition assistance program, also known as SNAP, geared towards making healthy and nutritious food accessible to more people.

The SLO Food Bank will be hosting application assistance sites for the program throughout the county this November. This year the food bank has expanded the number of sites and days. These sites are open to everyone, with no appointment necessary.

There will be one-on-one bilingual assistance to apply for CalFresh. The public can visit one of the sites below to get their monthly allowance for healthy groceries:

Nov. 10, from 12- 4 p.m.: Shandon Public Library – 195 N 2nd S1 Shandon

Nov. 2, from 12- 4 p.m.:

  • SLO Public Library 995 Palm St. – San Luis Obispo
  • Coast Unified School District Office – 1250 Main St, Cambria

Nov. 4, from 12- 4 p.m.:

  • Morro Bay Public Library – 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay
  • Nipomo Public Library – 9113 W Tefft St., Nipomo

Documents to bring:

  • Form of identification (e.g. drivers license or passport)
  • Proof of any income (e.g. monthly paystub)
  • Social security or legal resident identification

Note: Immigration status of any person applying for CalFresh is completely confidential and will not be reported. Parents of US citizens can apply for CalFresh on their child’s behalf regardless of their immigration status.

For more information, call 1-877-847-3663.

