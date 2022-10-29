Obama-He said 2% was not possible. Obama lied when he promised to fix the border in his first 100 days. He hired most of the Goldman Sachs crew that caused the recession, he had oil prices as high as Biden does now, he blamed police for causing problems and even had a beer with a person he wrongly accused. I don’t think he was worth a 💩 and regret voting twice for him. Now 🖕 off
74% increase in national debt. Biden is about to crush his record. No thanks. Fall of Rome was due to overspending and taxation. Sounds eerily familiar, especially given the irony of bringing on 87K IRS agents whose job responsibilities include: Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job / Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary. / Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments. Nothing to see here folks.
Obama the divider no one wants you here go back to your McMansion in Martha’s Vineyard
Comments / 11