wdnonline.com
Regular season champs
SHAWNEE — SWOSU soccer concluded its regular season in Shawnee Saturday night in a matchup against Oklahoma Baptist — winning 2-0. This win finishes off a historic year for the SWOSU soccer program and earns them the regular season Great American Conference Championship. SWOSU earned the No. 1 seed in the GAC tournament and will be the host site of the tournament.
wdnonline.com
4A Playoff bracket still not decided
Only one thing is for certain in District 4A-1 — Weatherford has clinched a playoff spot. Where the Eagles fall in that chaotic mess, just one game will decide it — Chickasha at Cache Thursday night. Very simply, if Cache wins Weatherford finishes second and hosts a playoff...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford Lady Eagle finishes in Top 15
EDMOND — Morgan Mouse finished in the Top 15 at the Class 4A Cross Country State Meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School Saturday. “Morgan had a great race. She was sitting right at 16th with about half a mile left in the race and knew she needed to be in the Top 15 to get All State. She was really strong in the last half mile and passed three girls to end up finishing 13th. I’m really proud of Mo because she is one of the hardest working girls that I coach and seeing her finally reach this goal was great,” coach Kaleb Fischer said.
wdnonline.com
K-State shuts out Okla. State, 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Kansas State’s Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score and Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 48-0 Saturday — Oklahoma State’s first shutout loss since 2009. Kade Warner caught five passes for 97...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford sports
Brooklyn Floyd runs during the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Jaden Bradley competes during the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Ava Foster runs during the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Edmond...
wdnonline.com
‘I’m proud of you and I’m proud of where you’ve come since week one’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Improvement. It’s the one word used to describe this 2022 football season for the Weatherford Eagles on more than one occasion. And, it’s been a season of highs and lows for Weatherford. One of the lows was losing three of the first four, then probably the biggest high of beating Clinton on their home field, spoiling their Homecoming, and winning four of the final five games of the season to finish 4-2 in district and 5-4 overall.
wdnonline.com
Oklahoma wins at Iowa State, 27-13
AMES, Iowa — Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, the Oklahoma defense had three interceptions and the Sooners defeated Iowa State 2713 Saturday. An interception by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 4-yard scoring run by Gray to give Oklahoma a 14-point lead. The win improved Oklahoma 2-3 in conference and 5-3 overall.
