EDMOND — Morgan Mouse finished in the Top 15 at the Class 4A Cross Country State Meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School Saturday. “Morgan had a great race. She was sitting right at 16th with about half a mile left in the race and knew she needed to be in the Top 15 to get All State. She was really strong in the last half mile and passed three girls to end up finishing 13th. I’m really proud of Mo because she is one of the hardest working girls that I coach and seeing her finally reach this goal was great,” coach Kaleb Fischer said.

EDMOND, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO