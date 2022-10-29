ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State

Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
STILLWATER, OK
KXII.com

Durant woman found guilty after shooting friend in the head

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree manslaughter. This follows the death of Nichole Humphres, whose life was taken in July of 2021. Humpres’ mother was saddened by the jurors recommended sentence of four years. At the Forest Hill...
DURANT, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
TULSA, OK
davisnewspaper.net

Davis Man Arrested for Rape in the First Degree

The juvenile victim of an alleged rape called the Davis Police Department to report her abuser. Within days, Braden Lane Barker, 32, of Davis was charged with felony first degree rape charges. Davis Police Department Detective Seth Kemper said the victim’s call came in the morning of Oct. 19. Detective...
DAVIS, OK
okctalk.com

The Standard opens in downtown Norman

Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Norman Announces New Transit Proposal

The City of Norman announces its new proposed routes for its transit system, including new routes with more frequent stops. The main changes include that routes no longer make a loop, instead the buses would go to the end of the route, turn around and go back the way they came.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy