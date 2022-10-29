Read full article on original website
OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons
Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Jaden Davis Says 'Coach V' Is the Reason Behind Oklahoma's Confidence
Through the highs and lows, Oklahoma has done its best to maintain confidence during the season.
Oklahoma Basketball Assistant Matt Brady Resigns
Brady was hired to Porter Moser's staff in June after spending the previous four seasons at Maryland.
Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State
Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
For Oklahoma, DaShaun White and the Defensive Veterans Set the Tone Saturday
White tallied a career-high 14 tackles to spearhead the Sooners' defense to a resurgent victory at Iowa State.
Oklahoma-Iowa State QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said
The Sooners made it two straight after a gutsy performance on the road.
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
One dead, one in critical condition after Pittsburg County crash, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a crash in Pittsburg County. On October 29, around 7:30 p.m. a 56-year-old Indianola man was driving a Polaris Ranger on a side-by-side trail northwest of Quinton. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the...
Durant woman found guilty after shooting friend in the head
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree manslaughter. This follows the death of Nichole Humphres, whose life was taken in July of 2021. Humpres’ mother was saddened by the jurors recommended sentence of four years. At the Forest Hill...
Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week
TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
Davis Man Arrested for Rape in the First Degree
The juvenile victim of an alleged rape called the Davis Police Department to report her abuser. Within days, Braden Lane Barker, 32, of Davis was charged with felony first degree rape charges. Davis Police Department Detective Seth Kemper said the victim’s call came in the morning of Oct. 19. Detective...
The Standard opens in downtown Norman
Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
Police seize 23 pounds of meth following Holdenville investigation
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a six-month investigation has ended with a major bust.
Purcell man arrested after allegedly hitting another car & shooting at family inside
A Purcell man is facing nine felony charges -- accused of ramming his pickup truck into a vehicle with a family of five in it, and then returning later in a drive-by shooting, firing shots at the family's vehicle and home.
Norman Announces New Transit Proposal
The City of Norman announces its new proposed routes for its transit system, including new routes with more frequent stops. The main changes include that routes no longer make a loop, instead the buses would go to the end of the route, turn around and go back the way they came.
