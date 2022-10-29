ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

The Center Square

New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
wdnonline.com

Boys cross country runners get close to PRs

EDMOND — Both Weatherford boys runners who competed at the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday came close to personal records. While it may not show up on the placings, both were able to get valuable experience at the state meet. Jacoby Welsh finished 37th with a time...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Bacterial disease outbreak continues

The campylobacter outbreak in Weatherford continues as Weatherford Regional Hospital reported 15 positive cases this month. Other doctors in Weatherford have reported many more cases as well. Last week a local doctor confirmed 18 cases in his office alone. According to the CDC, campylobacter causes an estimated 1.5 million illnesses...
WEATHERFORD, OK
chickashatoday.com

Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire

 There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
CHICKASHA, OK
wdnonline.com

4A Playoff bracket still not decided

Only one thing is for certain in District 4A-1 — Weatherford has clinched a playoff spot. Where the Eagles fall in that chaotic mess, just one game will decide it — Chickasha at Cache Thursday night. Very simply, if Cache wins Weatherford finishes second and hosts a playoff...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Weatherford Lady Eagle finishes in Top 15

EDMOND — Morgan Mouse finished in the Top 15 at the Class 4A Cross Country State Meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School Saturday. “Morgan had a great race. She was sitting right at 16th with about half a mile left in the race and knew she needed to be in the Top 15 to get All State. She was really strong in the last half mile and passed three girls to end up finishing 13th. I’m really proud of Mo because she is one of the hardest working girls that I coach and seeing her finally reach this goal was great,” coach Kaleb Fischer said.
EDMOND, OK
wdnonline.com

‘I’m proud of you and I’m proud of where you’ve come since week one’

OKLAHOMA CITY — Improvement. It’s the one word used to describe this 2022 football season for the Weatherford Eagles on more than one occasion. And, it’s been a season of highs and lows for Weatherford. One of the lows was losing three of the first four, then probably the biggest high of beating Clinton on their home field, spoiling their Homecoming, and winning four of the final five games of the season to finish 4-2 in district and 5-4 overall.
WEATHERFORD, OK

