Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
wdnonline.com
K-State shuts out Okla. State, 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Kansas State’s Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score and Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 48-0 Saturday — Oklahoma State’s first shutout loss since 2009. Kade Warner caught five passes for 97...
KOCO
Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State
Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
KTUL
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Sapulpa decorates section of Route 66 for Christmas
One Oklahoma community is getting into the Christmas spirit.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
Tulsa Zoo mourns the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger
TULSA, Okla. — Staff members at the Tulsa Zoo are mourning the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger. Gahara was humanely euthanized earlier this week. He was being treated for lameness in one of his legs, but a physical exam found that cancer had spread across his body. “Gahara...
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale
Ehrle's Party Supply announced late Monday that it will be holding its retirement liquidation sale on Tuesday as they clear out its inventory for good.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
kosu.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
kxnet.com
Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
17 More Burials Found At Oaklawn Cemetery
Another group of burials has been found at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa as excavation work continues. According to representatives with the archeological team, 17 burials were found at Oaklawn over the weekend. They say that when the team expanded west they found an additional 11 fully-exposed graves and one that was a partially exposed adult-sized grave. On Saturday, the team continued south toward the fence line and exposed an additional 5 graves that are adult-size.
KLAW 101
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
okcfox.com
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Democrats Joy Hofmeister and Jena Nelson to visit Bartlesville on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Nov. 2 Joy Hofmeister for Governor and Jena Nelson for State Superintendent will appear in Bartlesville on campaign stops. Wednesday is also the first day of early in-person voting for the Mid-Term Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. At 9:30 am Jena Nelson will be a guest on KWON...
Comments / 0