Woodward, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction

The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
JENKS, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

CNB opens 1839 Cherokee Meat Co.

TAHLEQUAH – After a frustrating delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherokee Nation Businesses has opened its long-awaited meat processing facility west of Tahlequah on Oklahoma Highway 51. About 100 people, including CN dignitaries, farmers and ranchers, news media and government representatives were in attendance for the Oct. 25...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Health Department Reminds Tobacco Retailers Of Changes To Age Law

The Tulsa Health Department wants to remind everyone about the age limit for buying tobacco. In 2019, a new federal law raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, however, the health department believes there might still be some confusion about it. Over the next...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo

Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee artists represented in Etsy’s Indigenous Artisans Collective

TAHLEQUAH – The Indigenous Artisans Collective is the fourth community to join Etsy’s Uplift Makers Program. Through the program, Etsy, as well as their non-profit partner Nest are putting a spotlight on creators who represent 10 tribes from both the United States and Canada with a handful of artists representing the Cherokee Nation.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November

TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Man dies outside of tribal complex

TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
valuenews.com

Wills Country Christmas in Oologah is Free to All

If you’re on a budget this Christmas season, but still want to enjoy the festivities with family or friends, then head on out to the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah to partake in their annual event Will’s Country Christmas. “We’ve had this event for six or seven years now,” Executive Director Tad Jones said. “And it has had a good, steady audience. It’s really just a family get-together . . . it’s a unique experience and a lot of fun.”
OOLOGAH, OK
KTUL

Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK

