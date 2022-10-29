Read full article on original website
City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction
The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
CNB opens 1839 Cherokee Meat Co.
TAHLEQUAH – After a frustrating delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherokee Nation Businesses has opened its long-awaited meat processing facility west of Tahlequah on Oklahoma Highway 51. About 100 people, including CN dignitaries, farmers and ranchers, news media and government representatives were in attendance for the Oct. 25...
Tulsa Health Department Reminds Tobacco Retailers Of Changes To Age Law
The Tulsa Health Department wants to remind everyone about the age limit for buying tobacco. In 2019, a new federal law raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, however, the health department believes there might still be some confusion about it. Over the next...
Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week
TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
Small electronics being collected for recycling throughout Tulsa
Have any small electronics that you don't use anymore and want to get rid of them? You're in luck — Tulsa residents can drop off their e-waste all throughout the city this month.
Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo
Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
Owasso School Board upholds ban against parent after efforts to remove book from library
OWASSO, Okla. (KTUL) — "Boo!" shouted one woman. The reaction to the school board's decision was loud and clear. In a unanimous vote, the board upheld the superintendent's ban against Tim Reiland, keeping him off of school property and away from any events for the next six months. "It's...
Cherokee Nation opens new meat processing plant to provide food for tribal members
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — In an effort to establish a local farm-to-table operation Cherokee Nation is adding to their tribal business portfolio with the opening of a meat processing plant. Named in commemoration of the year the Cherokee Nation became united by the constitution, the 1839 Cherokee Meat Company’s mission...
Cherokee artists represented in Etsy’s Indigenous Artisans Collective
TAHLEQUAH – The Indigenous Artisans Collective is the fourth community to join Etsy’s Uplift Makers Program. Through the program, Etsy, as well as their non-profit partner Nest are putting a spotlight on creators who represent 10 tribes from both the United States and Canada with a handful of artists representing the Cherokee Nation.
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
City officials celebrate largest development in downtown Bixby history at groundbreaking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Precision Equity broke ground on their new mixed-use development today in downtown Bixby. This development includes 133 luxury apartments, a concealed 300-space parking structure, over 16,000 square feet of retail space, and associated amenities for the mixed-use space. Precision equity's VIctor Whitmore and Joel Thompson...
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse closing after 60 years in business
SAPULPA, Okla. — After 60 years in business, family-owned, Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, the business announced on social media on Sunday. The closure follows the death of its owner, Edmond “Tex” Slyman, in July after a long illness. Slyman’s...
Wills Country Christmas in Oologah is Free to All
If you’re on a budget this Christmas season, but still want to enjoy the festivities with family or friends, then head on out to the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah to partake in their annual event Will’s Country Christmas. “We’ve had this event for six or seven years now,” Executive Director Tad Jones said. “And it has had a good, steady audience. It’s really just a family get-together . . . it’s a unique experience and a lot of fun.”
Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
Police: 3 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
