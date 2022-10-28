Read full article on original website
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Video Shows the Moment Two Pickups Collide at an Arlington Intersection
This right here is why I always slow down a bit at intersections, even though I have a green light. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen someone blow through a red light like it’s not even there. It was bad enough before the invention of the smartphone, but it’s gotten so much worse in the era of distracted driving.
fox4news.com
When should you stop mowing the lawn before winter? Here's what one expert says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Wondering when you can stop mowing your lawn this fall? Lawn experts say Mother Nature tells us when we reach the end of the grass-cutting season. Horticulture agent Dennis Patton, of the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension, said it all depends on weather patterns. While...
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
KSAT 12
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
thechalkreport.com
KENT RATHBUN’S KATY TRAIL BBQ RESTAURANT OPENS AT 11AM TODAY
Famed Dallas chef Kent Rathbun’s latest venture opens today at 11am. It is on the Katy Trail at Monticello. It is set in a trailer designed by the same architect who designed a trailer used in the construction of Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Bilbao. HOW DO I FIND IT?. Get...
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Boasts Five Cities Best for Remote Working
The most popular city for remote working in 2023 can be found right here in North Texas, according to LawnStarter. The online marketplace for lawn maintenance and outdoor home services ranked the top 200 largest U.S. cities for best and worst places for the untethered, work-from-home crowd. Plano earned the top spot on the list of “2023’s Best Cities for Remote Workers.”
klif.com
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
WFAA
Live Dallas-Fort Worth flight updates, delays and cancellations
DALLAS — Heavy rain was moving through North Texas on Friday morning. Fortunately, the impacts at the airport weren't being felt too bad - at least not yet. Locally, Dallas Love Field was having the most issues, with 72 cancellations as of 8 a.m., and 10 delays, according to Flight Aware.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened on northbound Loop 12 at the NW Highway exit at around 3:45 a.m.
12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
North Texas eatery has the feel & taste of Tulum with no travel
"Every area in Tulum is very greenish. They do everything outdoors. [They cook in a] kitchen outdoors. [They] sit outdoors. [They even] sleep outdoors actually," Hugo said.
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
fox4news.com
Missing mother found dead in Oak Cliff
Police are trying to piece together how a missing Dallas woman died. Alyssa Thomas was reported missing earlier this month. Her longtime friend found her body in the brush behind a vacant lot.
