GOOD NEWS FOR WWE - SMACKDOWN WILL NOT BE MOVED THIS WEEK
Major League Baseball opted to postpone tonight's World Series Game 3 tonight due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series will mean that Philadelphia and Houston will not play this Friday, so Smackdown will air on FOX this week. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
WHAT WILL OPEN THIS WEEK'S TV EPISODE & MORE IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will open this Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tasha Steelz will be spotlighted on Thursday's Impact in 60 on AXS TV. Desmond Wolfe aka Nigel McGuinness will be spotlighted on 11/10. Impact Wrestling has released an official t-shirt supporting Joe...
WHAT IS BEING ADVERTISED LOCALLY FOR RAW TOMORROW, WWE IN MEXICO CITY TONIGHT AND MORE
WWE's Raw brand will finish out their Mexico loop today in Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. If anyone is attending, we are seeking live reports. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley is being locally advertised as the main event of tomorrow's Monday Night Raw taping in Dallas, Texas.
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $1.2 billion for the next drawing, which will be Wednesday, Nov. 2. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
News 4 Buffalo
Penn Dixie to get $350K in funding for improvements
Assemblyman Jon Rivera and Town of Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak will come together Wednesday afternoon to announce the funding.
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska Hosts Indiana Tonight
The Huskers look to remain at the top of the Big Ten standings
