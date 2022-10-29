ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Pro Wrestling Insider

GOOD NEWS FOR WWE - SMACKDOWN WILL NOT BE MOVED THIS WEEK

Major League Baseball opted to postpone tonight's World Series Game 3 tonight due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series will mean that Philadelphia and Houston will not play this Friday, so Smackdown will air on FOX this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHAT WILL OPEN THIS WEEK'S TV EPISODE & MORE IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES

Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will open this Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tasha Steelz will be spotlighted on Thursday's Impact in 60 on AXS TV. Desmond Wolfe aka Nigel McGuinness will be spotlighted on 11/10. Impact Wrestling has released an official t-shirt supporting Joe...
FLORIDA STATE

