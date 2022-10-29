Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE AT MSG, MADUSA, SAPOLSKY, BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR AND MORE
There were no matches after Raw went off the air in Dallas. Locally advertised for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden are Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Karrion Kross and The New Day. WWE's Gabe Sapolsky was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE 10/30 WWE IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND RESULTS
Good opening contest between Brawling Brutes and Imperium with the Brutes won after a double team move into a DDT. Went about 10 minutes. The Next match is Sonya Deville vs. Shotzi. Sonya cut good heel promo. Saying she thought he was wrestling in Edinburgh. Shotzi picks up win in 5 mins or so, pinning Sonya clean after hitting her finish.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW JOINS THE TOUR: 10/31 WWE IN STUTTGART, GERMANY RESULTS
*Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes. *Hit Row defeated Mace an Manoor. *Shotzi pinned Sonya Deville. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeated Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match. *Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight. *Drew McIntyre pinned Karrion Kross. *Braun Strowman & The New...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 661
This week's episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. Only officially announced 24/7 Title Matches will be considered for this column. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LUCHA LEGEND APPEARS: 10/30 WWE IN MEXICO CITY RESULTS
*There was a moment of silence and ten bell salute to Humberto Garza. *Santos Escobar pinned Dolph Ziggler. Santos' father, El Fantasma, stepped into the ring to celebrate with his son after. *Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano defeated American Alpha. *Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 title, then lost it...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW HALLOWEEN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at The American Airlines Center on the USA Network:. *Go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Brock Lesnar to appear. *Otis vs. Matt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose celebrates a year as champion. *Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth. *A sit-down interview with The Schism. *Thea Hail vs. Kiana James. *Odyssey Jones returns to the ring. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE PLUMMETS ON FS1
The 10/28 Friday Night Smackdown episode on FS1, as the series was bumped over from FOX due to the World Series, brought in 835,000 overnight viewers and a 0.23 in the 18-49 demo. That was MASSIVELY down from last week's 2,231,000 overnight viewers and a 0.52. Obviously, this was to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER VS. REY ON SMACKDOWN, SD BRAND TOURS EUROPE, BRON RETURNS ON NXT AND MORE
Beyond tonight's live Raw, WWE has a busy week ahead leading into Saturday's Crown Jewel PPV. Tonight, the Smackdown brand has a live event in Stuttgart, Germany at the Porsche Arena. Tomorrow, WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returning, WWE NXT Women's Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN EUROPEAN TOUR CONTINUES THIS WEEK IN SWITZERLAND AND GERMANY
The Smackdown brand heads to Europe for a tour this weekend. The tour kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland at The Hydro on Sunday 10/30, featuring:. *Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn. *Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler. *Imperium vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa. *Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin. *Ricochet vs. Xavier...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS BEING ADVERTISED LOCALLY FOR RAW TOMORROW, WWE IN MEXICO CITY TONIGHT AND MORE
WWE's Raw brand will finish out their Mexico loop today in Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. If anyone is attending, we are seeking live reports. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley is being locally advertised as the main event of tomorrow's Monday Night Raw taping in Dallas, Texas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DALLAS
*WWE NXT's Kiana James pinned Dana Brooke. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner and Duke Hudson vs. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. The idea was Benjamin wasn't there so it was a handicap match for Truth. Shelton arrived mid-match. Truth and Benjamin get the win. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: MEN'S TAG TITLE MATCH, A YEAR OF MANDY, A BAD FALL FOR TRUTH, THE SCHISM SPEAKS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. NXT Men’s Champion Bron Breakker makes his way to the ring. Bron says Halloween Havoc was a monumental night for the locker room, not just him. Wes Lee became North American Champion. Julius Creed . . . Pretty Deadly interrupt Bron...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN THIS WEEK'S TV EPISODE & MORE IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will open this Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tasha Steelz will be spotlighted on Thursday's Impact in 60 on AXS TV. Desmond Wolfe aka Nigel McGuinness will be spotlighted on 11/10. Impact Wrestling has released an official t-shirt supporting Joe...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW NEW DAY SPENT THEIR FLIGHT TO EUROPE, MIZ, AJ AND MORE WWE NOTES
The Miz Says Cavaliers Will Make NBA Finals, Mitchell's A Star!. NASCAR's Corey LaJoie Hits the Ring With WWE's AJ Styles | Race For The Championship | USA Network.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED
Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
On last night's Raw Talk, Drew McIntyre was announced for This Wednesday's episode of The Bump along with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends vs. Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss & Tony Deppen. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Diamante. *Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates. *Dean Alexander vs. Kip Sabian. *Marina Shafir vs. Kennedi Copeland. *Dante Martin vs. Encore. *Danhausen vs. Jon Cruz. *The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIVE TALENTS RELEASED FROM WWE NXT THIS MORNING
PWInsider.com has confirmed WWE NXT releases are currently underway and have confirmed the following talents are no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. -Bodhi Hayward, who had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was a standout in those vigettes with his facial reactions. He was apparently written off TV with the storyline being Duke Hudson has taken him out.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV WEEKEND LINEUP
The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will take place on 11/12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA National Champion Cyon...
