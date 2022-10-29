Read full article on original website
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one person shot on Halloween night off Highland Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, October 31. The shooting took place in the 200 block of Chatsworth St. Chatsworth St. is located off of Highland Rd. One shooting victim was located at...
theadvocate.com
Man deputies killed in Hammond standoff had explosive device, state police say
The man Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies killed in a standoff Sunday had strapped an explosive device to himself, according to Louisiana State Police. Tangipahoa deputies responded to a call Sunday at about 10:10 a.m. from a woman saying her ex-husband was sending threatening messages on the 46000 block of Laurie Drive in Hammond, according to a news release.
fox8live.com
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Prisoner who escaped hospital re-captured, Zachary Police Department says
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A prisoner who escaped Lane Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon was shortly re-captured by authorities. The Zachary Police Department said the prisoner escaped the hospital around 2 p.m. Police said the prisoner was being guarded by another agency when he escaped. He was caught behind...
Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
wbrz.com
Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday
ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center. Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after...
wbrz.com
Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested
WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday. Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in...
Man back in custody after escaping from Lane Regional Medical Center, police say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Baker police said they have caught the man who escaped their custody while at Lane Regional Medical Center. According to the Baker Police Department, Arnold Smith, 22, was originally taken into custody following a domestic situation. He reportedly became emotionally disturbed while at the police station and was taken to the hospital.
KLFY News 10
Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
wbrz.com
Infant dead after being rushed to Baton Rouge hospital Monday; police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of an infant that was reported after the child arrived at a hospital Halloween Day. Sources said the child, a 1-year-old, was taken to an urgent care clinic sometime Monday. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the child was ultimately brought to an emergency room, where the infant was pronounced dead.
Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond
Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for person accused of burglary at smoke shop
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Walker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual accused of burglary. According to police, investigators believe the person is responsible for burglarizing Sunset Smoke Shop on Walker South Road on Oct. 23, 2022. Authorities added the individual may...
theadvocate.com
St. Landry School Board member arrested after shooting neighbor while trying to shoot dog, police say
An Arnaudville man was arrested over the weekend, accused of shooting a neighbor in the leg while trying to shoot the man's dog. Joshua Boudreaux, 42, was booked with negligent injury and illegal use of weapons. He's a member of the St. Landry Parish School Board. An investigation revealed that...
brproud.com
Eight arrested in drug bust near East Baton Rouge school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple suspects for a drug trafficking operation near a local elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to EBRSO, the Narcotics division performed an investigation after agents received anonymous complaints about Donald Lacour, 35, and...
KNOE TV8
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fired at them, ending a two-hour standoff in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said Sunday (Oct. 30). TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox 8 the man was killed in the driveway of...
44-Year-Old Courtney Terrel Davis Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Maringouin (Maringouin, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish around 12 a.m. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis.
2 Adults, 2 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Port Hudson (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash on Friday involving a school bus. The crash happened on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Hudson Road around 5 p.m. Emergency responders said that two adults and two children were transported to the hospital for treatment. However, the extent of the injuries is currently not known.
brproud.com
Authorities warn of scammers posing as BRPD officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent scam circulating the Baton Rouge area involves fraudsters posing as officers over the phone. An online post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers said the Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a phone scam where someone claiming to be an officer asks victims to send money to stop the issuance of an arrest warrant.
Car hits school bus with kids on it; no students injured, police say
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A school bus full of kids was hit by a car but none of the students on the bus suffered injuries, according to the Central Police Department. Police said it happened on Forest Grove Road in Central, which is not far from Wax Road and Beaver Bayou, a little before 4 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Community invited to Saturday rally downtown to aid injured Lafayette police officer
The Police Association of Lafayette #905 and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited are asking the public to come out for a day of fun and fundraising at Saturday’s “Rally for Rozas.”. The fundraising event will include live music, food truck vendors and a gumbo cook-off at Parc International from 10...
