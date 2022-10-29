ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Man deputies killed in Hammond standoff had explosive device, state police say

The man Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies killed in a standoff Sunday had strapped an explosive device to himself, according to Louisiana State Police. Tangipahoa deputies responded to a call Sunday at about 10:10 a.m. from a woman saying her ex-husband was sending threatening messages on the 46000 block of Laurie Drive in Hammond, according to a news release.
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Prisoner who escaped hospital re-captured, Zachary Police Department says

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A prisoner who escaped Lane Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon was shortly re-captured by authorities. The Zachary Police Department said the prisoner escaped the hospital around 2 p.m. Police said the prisoner was being guarded by another agency when he escaped. He was caught behind...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday

ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center. Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested

WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday. Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in...
WALKER, LA
WAFB

Man back in custody after escaping from Lane Regional Medical Center, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Baker police said they have caught the man who escaped their custody while at Lane Regional Medical Center. According to the Baker Police Department, Arnold Smith, 22, was originally taken into custody following a domestic situation. He reportedly became emotionally disturbed while at the police station and was taken to the hospital.
BAKER, LA
KLFY News 10

Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Eight arrested in drug bust near East Baton Rouge school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple suspects for a drug trafficking operation near a local elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to EBRSO, the Narcotics division performed an investigation after agents received anonymous complaints about Donald Lacour, 35, and...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Authorities warn of scammers posing as BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent scam circulating the Baton Rouge area involves fraudsters posing as officers over the phone. An online post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers said the Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a phone scam where someone claiming to be an officer asks victims to send money to stop the issuance of an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy